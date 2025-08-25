 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coleman Wong
Coleman Wong advances at U.S. Open, becomes 1st man from Hong Kong to win Open era Grand Slam singles match
Vanja Cernivec
Portland’s WNBA expansion team hires Valkyries executive as first GM
Petra Kvitova
Petra Kvitova heads to retirement after a first-round U.S. Open loss

Top Clips

nbc_roto_zachwheeler_250825.jpg
What can we expect from Phillies’ Wheeler in 2026?
nbc_pl_ornisak_250825.jpg
Isak ‘has no intention’ of playing for Newcastle
nbc_dps_dpontommyfleetwood_250825.jpg
Fleetwood’s path to PGA Tour title is ‘admirable’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coleman Wong
Coleman Wong advances at U.S. Open, becomes 1st man from Hong Kong to win Open era Grand Slam singles match
Vanja Cernivec
Portland’s WNBA expansion team hires Valkyries executive as first GM
Petra Kvitova
Petra Kvitova heads to retirement after a first-round U.S. Open loss

Top Clips

nbc_roto_zachwheeler_250825.jpg
What can we expect from Phillies’ Wheeler in 2026?
nbc_pl_ornisak_250825.jpg
Isak ‘has no intention’ of playing for Newcastle
nbc_dps_dpontommyfleetwood_250825.jpg
Fleetwood’s path to PGA Tour title is ‘admirable’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kraft, Ferguson among Tier 3 tight end standouts

August 25, 2025 12:50 PM
If fantasy managers wait to draft a tight end, Matthew Berry highlights Tucker Kraft, Colston Loveland, and Jake Ferguson as intriguing mid-to-late round options to heavily consider.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_terryv2_250825.jpg
01:27
McLaurin profiles as fantasy WR3 after extension
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250825.jpg
01:11
AFC West Champion picks: Consider Broncos at +250
nbc_berry_rbnewsv2_250825.jpg
04:26
Fantasy backfield takeaways from preseason Week 3
nbc_ffhh_wrnews_250825.jpg
08:53
Will Bears’ Odunze emerge as a fantasy asset?
nbc_ffhh_tier4te_250825.jpg
12:17
Late-round tight end dart throws: Smith, Johnson
nbc_berry_tightend1tier_250825.jpg
06:39
Why Kittle, McBride are worth drafting over Bowers
nbc_ffhh_tier2te_250825.jpg
04:34
Target Warren, Engram after elite tight ends go
nbc_csu_giantswin_250825.jpg
06:19
Win total predictions for 2025: Giants
m_nabers.jpg
02:24
Why Nabers could pace NFC East in rec. yards
nbc_csu_commanders_250825.jpg
03:49
Win total predictions for 2025: Commanders
nbc_csu_cowboys_250825.jpg
05:49
Win total predictions for 2025: Cowboys
nbc_csu_eagleswin_250825.jpg
04:50
Win total predictions for 2025: Eagles
nbc_csu_patswin_250825.jpg
04:24
Win total predictions for 2025: Patriots
nbc_csu_billswin_250825.jpg
05:38
Win total predictions for 2025: Bills
nbc_roto_mvpbestv2_250825.jpg
01:50
Jackson, Love top NFL MVP best bets before Week 1
nbc_csu_jetswin_250825.jpg
04:17
Win total predictions for 2025: Jets
nbc_csu_dolphinswin_250825.jpg
07:13
Win total predictions for 2025: Dolphins
nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
10:33
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_roto_giantsfutures_250825.jpg
02:19
Giants’ schedule prevents ‘high-ceiling outcomes’
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
04:56
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
12:07
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’
nbc_PFT_OConnell_250825.jpg
06:09
Who Raiders could turn to for new backup QB
NBC_PFT_HendonHooker_250825.jpg
08:12
Campbell gives candid assessment of Hooker
nbc_pft_brownsbackupqb_250825.jpg
10:54
Evaluating which Browns QB will back up Flacco
nbc_pft_saintsqbs_250825.jpg
12:15
Factors in Shough-Rattler QB competition
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_250825.jpg
13:20
Wentz could be a good mentor to McCarthy
nbc_pft_giantsqbs_250825.jpg
10:56
Dart, Winston, DeVito emerging as ‘Three Amigos’
nbc_roto_saintsvele_250822.jpg
01:16
New WR Vele can step into slot for Saints offense
nbc_roto_afcwestv2_250822.jpg
01:44
Chiefs, Broncos among best bets to win AFC West
nbc_FFHH_SalaryCapTips_250822.jpg
05:44
Berry’s fantasy salary cap draft strategies

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_zachwheeler_250825.jpg
01:31
What can we expect from Phillies’ Wheeler in 2026?
nbc_pl_ornisak_250825.jpg
02:39
Isak ‘has no intention’ of playing for Newcastle
nbc_dps_dpontommyfleetwood_250825.jpg
05:16
Fleetwood’s path to PGA Tour title is ‘admirable’
nbc_gt_jstewartintrv_250825.jpg
08:15
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart’s ‘heroes’
kbradley.jpg
07:24
Kisner: Bradley has done ‘admirable job’ as leader
nbc_gt_bethannhit_250825.jpg
08:51
Henderson’s win on home soil has ‘massive’ impact
nbc_gt_roundtableryderc_250825.jpg
07:33
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250825.jpg
01:26
Top shots and stats from 2025 Tour Championship
nbc_dps_rickneuheisel_250825.jpg
10:23
Texas vs. Ohio State is a ‘monster’ Week 1 matchup
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250825.jpg
03:06
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
nbc_roto_karolinamuchova_250825.jpg
01:28
Muchova should get by ‘unscathed’ against Venus
nbc_dps_criscollinsworth_250825.jpg
18:11
Shedeur, rookie QBs must speed up pocket process
nbc_pl_jpwfulvmuhit_250825.jpg
01:49
Three things we learned from Fulham 1-1 Man United
nbc_golf_gcpodbestmoments_250824.jpg
09:13
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
08:09
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_finalrdseniorwomen_250824.jpg
06:10
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
05:38
Wagner on Scheffler’s OB drive, Fleetwood’s win
nbc_golf_rydercup_250824.jpg
11:28
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
tommy_fleetwood.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
nbc_golf_tweets_250824.jpg
51
LeBron, Clark among those showing Fleetwood love
nbc_golf_scheffler_250824.jpg
05:30
‘No letup’ coming for Scheffler after 2025
henderson.jpg
05:05
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_tourchampionshipfinalrd_250824.jpg
19:57
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_tommywin_250824.jpg
02:24
Fleetwood finishes off win at Tour Championship
nbc_imsa_gtchallenge_250824.jpg
17:07
Highlights: IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
nbc_cyc_lv25stage2_250824.jpg
33:31
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 2
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_250824.jpg
03:04
Mustoe spotlights Pickford’s heroics for Everton
nbc_pl_2robslivarspreview_250824.jpg
04:02
Are Arsenal ready for Liverpool showdown?
nbc_pl_2robtzclip_250824.jpg
01:44
Biggest takeaways from Premier League Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robearle_250824.jpg
02:29
Palhinha ‘a brilliant pickup’ Frank’s Spurs