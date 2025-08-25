Kraft, Ferguson among Tier 3 tight end standouts

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Coleman Wong advances at U.S. Open, becomes 1st man from Hong Kong to win Open era Grand Slam singles match
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Portland’s WNBA expansion team hires Valkyries executive as first GM
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Petra Kvitova heads to retirement after a first-round U.S. Open loss
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
What can we expect from Phillies’ Wheeler in 2026?
Isak ‘has no intention’ of playing for Newcastle
Fleetwood’s path to PGA Tour title is ‘admirable’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Coleman Wong advances at U.S. Open, becomes 1st man from Hong Kong to win Open era Grand Slam singles match
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Portland’s WNBA expansion team hires Valkyries executive as first GM
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Petra Kvitova heads to retirement after a first-round U.S. Open loss
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
What can we expect from Phillies’ Wheeler in 2026?
Isak ‘has no intention’ of playing for Newcastle
Fleetwood’s path to PGA Tour title is ‘admirable’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Kraft, Ferguson among Tier 3 tight end standouts
August 25, 2025 12:50 PM
If fantasy managers wait to draft a tight end, Matthew Berry highlights Tucker Kraft, Colston Loveland, and Jake Ferguson as intriguing mid-to-late round options to heavily consider.
Related Videos
01:27
McLaurin profiles as fantasy WR3 after extension
01:11
AFC West Champion picks: Consider Broncos at +250
04:26
Fantasy backfield takeaways from preseason Week 3
08:53
Will Bears’ Odunze emerge as a fantasy asset?
12:17
Late-round tight end dart throws: Smith, Johnson
06:39
Why Kittle, McBride are worth drafting over Bowers
04:34
Target Warren, Engram after elite tight ends go
06:19
Win total predictions for 2025: Giants
02:24
Why Nabers could pace NFC East in rec. yards
03:49
Win total predictions for 2025: Commanders
05:49
Win total predictions for 2025: Cowboys
04:50
Win total predictions for 2025: Eagles
04:24
Win total predictions for 2025: Patriots
05:38
Win total predictions for 2025: Bills
01:50
Jackson, Love top NFL MVP best bets before Week 1
04:17
Win total predictions for 2025: Jets
07:13
Win total predictions for 2025: Dolphins
10:33
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
02:19
Giants’ schedule prevents ‘high-ceiling outcomes’
04:56
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
12:07
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’
06:09
Who Raiders could turn to for new backup QB
08:12
Campbell gives candid assessment of Hooker
10:54
Evaluating which Browns QB will back up Flacco
12:15
Factors in Shough-Rattler QB competition
13:20
Wentz could be a good mentor to McCarthy
10:56
Dart, Winston, DeVito emerging as ‘Three Amigos’
01:16
New WR Vele can step into slot for Saints offense
01:44
Chiefs, Broncos among best bets to win AFC West
05:44
Berry’s fantasy salary cap draft strategies
Latest Clips
01:31
What can we expect from Phillies’ Wheeler in 2026?
02:39
Isak ‘has no intention’ of playing for Newcastle
05:16
Fleetwood’s path to PGA Tour title is ‘admirable’
08:15
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart’s ‘heroes’
07:24
Kisner: Bradley has done ‘admirable job’ as leader
08:51
Henderson’s win on home soil has ‘massive’ impact
07:33
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
01:26
Top shots and stats from 2025 Tour Championship
10:23
Texas vs. Ohio State is a ‘monster’ Week 1 matchup
03:06
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
01:28
Muchova should get by ‘unscathed’ against Venus
18:11
Shedeur, rookie QBs must speed up pocket process
01:49
Three things we learned from Fulham 1-1 Man United
09:13
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
08:09
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
06:10
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4
05:38
Wagner on Scheffler’s OB drive, Fleetwood’s win
11:28
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
09:08
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
51
LeBron, Clark among those showing Fleetwood love
05:30
‘No letup’ coming for Scheffler after 2025
05:05
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
19:57
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 4
02:24
Fleetwood finishes off win at Tour Championship
17:07
Highlights: IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
33:31
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 2
03:04
Mustoe spotlights Pickford’s heroics for Everton
04:02
Are Arsenal ready for Liverpool showdown?
01:44
Biggest takeaways from Premier League Matchweek 2
02:29
Palhinha ‘a brilliant pickup’ Frank’s Spurs
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue