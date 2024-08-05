Watch Now
Williams to see 'open opportunities' with Lions
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the latest news from NFL training camps and discuss why Jameson Williams could be a wide receiver that fantasy players should draft ahead of the 2024 season.
Berry sees ‘monster year’ for Commanders’ Robinson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer up their most-drafted players for the 2024 fantasy football season, predicting big years for Brian Robinson, Rashid Shaheed and Ja'Lynn Polk.
Nabers, Johnson lead Berry’s most-drafted players
Matthew Berry & Co. reveal which players they're targeting in fantasy drafts this summer, including Giants rookie Malik Nabers, new Ravens RB Derrick Henry, and Panthers vet Diontae Johnson.
Hopkins expected to miss time with knee injury
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the latest player headlines from around the NFL, including DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Herbert and Puka Nacua's injuries.
Paris Games have proved Olympics are ‘back’
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers dive into the 2024 Paris Olympics, discussing how the Games have been thrilling to watch for all ages and more.
‘Fantasy legend’ Johnson retires from NFL
The FFHH crew remembers some of David Johnson’s greatest fantasy stat lines after the running back’s retirement and evaluates what the Vikings’ signing of Robert Tonyan indicates about T.J. Hockenson.
Spears a potential late-round fantasy steal
The FFHH team dips into the mailbag to discuss potential steals and beginning-of-draft strategy when it comes to the running back position as well as Amon-Ra St. Brown’s first-round value.
Which RB will impact his new team the most?
The FFHH crew opens up the mailbag to answer questions about offseason running back additions, WR2s who could outscore their WR1s, Memorial Day rib preparation and more.
Stroud, Diggs among overvalued Best Ball players
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson Jr., Jay Croucher and Denny Carter pick out a few fantasy football players they feel might disappoint based on average draft position in the Best Ball format.
Why stacking is valuable in Best Ball format
The FFHH team explains the importance of stacking teammates in the Best Ball format of fantasy football and provides examples to target for the 2024 NFL season.
Flowers, Prescott undervalued in Best Ball ADP
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson Jr., Jay Croucher and Denny Carter offer some fantasy football players they feel are being underdrafted in Best Ball drafts.
Best Ball 101: Top strategies for success
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the rules that separate the Best Ball format from redraft leagues and explain why roster construction is crucial in such a setting.