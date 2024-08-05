Paris Games have proved Olympics are 'back'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/nl0kgpuhdqfpamagoggu
Fact or Fiction: Notre Dame will have fight to keep Deuce Knight’s pledge
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
AUTO: JUN 23 NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301
Christopher Bell to be without crew chief Adam Stevens for next few weeks
Roczen change
Unadilla Motocross Betting Odds: Ken Roczen returns with second-best odds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

yahoomillion.jpg
Play Yahoo Fantasy for a chance to win $1 million
nbc_ffhh_outsidetop100_240805.jpg
Berry sees ‘monster year’ for Commanders’ Robinson
nbc_ffhh_top100_240805.jpg
Nabers, Johnson lead Berry’s most-drafted players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/nl0kgpuhdqfpamagoggu
Fact or Fiction: Notre Dame will have fight to keep Deuce Knight’s pledge
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
AUTO: JUN 23 NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301
Christopher Bell to be without crew chief Adam Stevens for next few weeks
Roczen change
Unadilla Motocross Betting Odds: Ken Roczen returns with second-best odds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

yahoomillion.jpg
Play Yahoo Fantasy for a chance to win $1 million
nbc_ffhh_outsidetop100_240805.jpg
Berry sees ‘monster year’ for Commanders’ Robinson
nbc_ffhh_top100_240805.jpg
Nabers, Johnson lead Berry’s most-drafted players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Paris Games have proved Olympics are 'back'

August 5, 2024 05:05 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers dive into the 2024 Paris Olympics, discussing how the Games have been thrilling to watch for all ages and more.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_outsidetop100_240805.jpg
7:58
Berry sees ‘monster year’ for Commanders’ Robinson
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_top100_240805.jpg
8:35
Nabers, Johnson lead Berry’s most-drafted players
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_campnews_240805.jpg
16:37
Williams to see ‘open opportunities’ with Lions
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotoworldnews_240805.jpg
18:47
Hopkins expected to miss time with knee injury
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_240523.jpg
8:37
‘Fantasy legend’ Johnson retires from NFL
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mailbag2_240523.jpg
7:37
Spears a potential late-round fantasy steal
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mailbagpart1_240523.jpg
12:05
Which RB will impact his new team the most?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_overvaluedplayers_240523.jpg
5:39
Stroud, Diggs among overvalued Best Ball players
Now Playing
nbc_berry_stacking_240523.jpg
9:08
Why stacking is valuable in Best Ball format
Now Playing
nbc_berry_undervaluedplayers_240523.jpg
6:39
Flowers, Prescott undervalued in Best Ball ADP
Now Playing
nbc_berry_bestball101_240523.jpg
7:56
Best Ball 101: Top strategies for success
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_terankings_240516.jpg
9:44
LaPorta, Kelce highlight 2024 tight end rankings
Now Playing