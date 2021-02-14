 Skip navigation
Watch Now
Rust ties game on perfect pass from Matheson
February 14, 2021 03:54 PM
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Mike Matheson and Sydney Crosby run a give-and-go to set up Bryan Rust for a point-blank goal to tie the score at 1-1 against the Washington Capitals in the first period.