What makes Oakmont a special venue for U.S. Open
Cameron Young, Erik van Rooyen and others join Todd Lewis on Golf Channel to unpack their showings from the final U.S. Open qualifiers in Columbus and what makes Oakmont such a special course.
Blair, Haefner analyze Springfield playoff
Zac Blair and Grant Haefner join Rex Hoggard on Golf Channel to recap an exciting Springfield final qualifying that went down to a playoff ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open.
Amateur Vogt excited for Oakmont return as player
Amateur golfer Matt Vogt joins Golf Channel to explain how he was motivated by the chance to play at the 2025 U.S. Open in his hometown of Pittsburgh at a familiar course to him in Oakmont.
Making U.S. Open ‘doesn’t feel real’ for Nicholas
James Nicholas joins Golf Channel to explain how his loved ones being present at qualifiers gave him the extra push he needed to secure a spot in the 2025 U.S. Open.
Howell qualifies for U.S. Open at 17 years old
For 17-year-old Mason Howell, qualifying for the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club is one of the "greatest moments" of his life, and being able to share it with his family is even sweeter.
USGA’s Bodenhamer: Oakmont ‘built for a U.S. Open’
USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer talks about the importance of Golf's Longest Day to the ethos the U.S. Open, why Oakmont is the perfect venue for this year's tournament, driver testing and more.
Webb looks back on her U.S. Women’s Open success
Karrie Webb joins the Live From crew to reflect on her two U.S. Women's Open wins in 2000 and 2001, the dominance that defined her career, and the impact she has had on golf fans of all ages.
Erin Hills already testing golfers at USWO
The Live From desk examines the toughest holes at Erin Hills and how the course challenged the best players in the world at the first round of the U.S. Women's Open.
Hope carries Tseng back to the U.S. Women’s Open
Five-time major winner Yani Tseng returns to the big stage at the U.S. Women's Open, discussing how grateful she is to be competing for a major after dropping from the game's elite tier in 2012.