Howell qualifies for U.S. Open at 17 years old

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Round Three
Carrying own bag after splitting with caddie, Max Homa fails to qualify for U.S. Open
U.S. Open - Preview Day 3
U.S. Open 2025: Final qualifying results, scoring and sites for Oakmont Country Club
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Haiden Deegan 04 action.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Hangtown: Haiden Deegan wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_johnbodenhamer_250602.jpg
USGA’s Bodenhamer: Oakmont ‘built for a U.S. Open’
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt1_250602.jpg
Can the Aces get back to the Liberty, Lynx level?
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt2_250602.jpg
Without Clark, Fever need to find a way forward

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Round Three
Carrying own bag after splitting with caddie, Max Homa fails to qualify for U.S. Open
U.S. Open - Preview Day 3
U.S. Open 2025: Final qualifying results, scoring and sites for Oakmont Country Club
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Haiden Deegan 04 action.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Hangtown: Haiden Deegan wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_johnbodenhamer_250602.jpg
USGA’s Bodenhamer: Oakmont ‘built for a U.S. Open’
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt1_250602.jpg
Can the Aces get back to the Liberty, Lynx level?
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt2_250602.jpg
Without Clark, Fever need to find a way forward

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Howell qualifies for U.S. Open at 17 years old

June 2, 2025 07:42 PM
For 17-year-old Mason Howell, qualifying for the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club is one of the "greatest moments" of his life, and being able to share it with his family is even sweeter.
Up Next
nbc_golf_howell_intrv_250602.jpg
1:52
Howell qualifies for U.S. Open at 17 years old
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johnbodenhamer_250602.jpg
7:23
USGA’s Bodenhamer: Oakmont ‘built for a U.S. Open’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_webbintv_250530.jpg
15:39
Webb looks back on her U.S. Women’s Open success
Now Playing
nbc_golf_erinhillstalk_250529.jpg
4:25
Erin Hills already testing golfers at USWO
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_yanitseng_250528.jpg
12:21
Hope carries Tseng back to the U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_paulav2_250527.jpg
7:10
Creamer’s journey to 2010 U.S. Women’s Open title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lydiako_250527.jpg
14:09
Ko feeling relaxed heading into U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellykorda_250527.jpg
10:01
Korda excited for ‘demanding’ U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amyrogers_250527.jpg
12:27
Erin Hills will test players at U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dullandushl_250520.jpg
4:45
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt1_250602.jpg
25:39
Can the Aces get back to the Liberty, Lynx level?
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt2_250602.jpg
18:53
Without Clark, Fever need to find a way forward
nbc_roto_waiver_250602.jpg
01:57
Abel, Young among top Week 11 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_mooney_250602.jpg
01:20
Mooney will be more involved in Falcons offense
nbc_roto_eovaldi_250602.jpg
01:28
Eovaldi placed on 15-day IL, opens door for Rocker
Josh_Jacobs.jpg
01:21
Can Packers RB Jacobs improve on 2024 season?
nbc_simms_readytolaunchv2_250602.jpg
19:10
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Ready to Launch’
nbc_roto_alvarez_250602.jpg
01:21
Alvarez shut down from swinging with hand fracture
nbc_roto_stroud_250602.jpg
01:15
Why it makes sense to fade Stroud as a QB1 in 2025
nbc_roto_caglianone_250602.jpg
01:15
How top prospect Caglianone can provide value
nbc_simms_draftkings_250602.jpg
01:37
Will Jayden Daniels clinch second-year QB MVP?
nbc_simms_isthisit_250602.jpg
27:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Is This It?
nbc_golf_penske_16x9_250602.jpg
01:18
Memorial repeat a complete performance for Scottie
nbc_dls_knicks_250602.jpg
08:35
How does NYK change fortune after ECF elimination?
nbc_simms_moreinfo_250602.jpg
20:11
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Needs More Info’
nbc_simms_cousins_250602.jpg
08:29
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Don’t Forget About Me’
nbc_cbb_creikalkbrennercomp_250602.jpg
03:06
Kalkbrenner’s top moments from 2024-25 season
mathuringilgeousalexander.jpg
02:15
Thunder sweeping Pacers ‘most likely outcome’
nbc_roto_swiatekvsvitolina_250602.jpg
01:52
Swiatek has to play ‘more cleanly’ to survive path
nbc_roto_sabalenkavzheng_250602.jpg
01:46
Dinsick laying the games with Sabalenka over Zheng
browns_site.jpg
02:18
Flacco muddles Browns QB room, but bet on Pickett?
nbc_moto_roadamericaintv_250602.jpg
09:23
What Superbike riders said after Road America
nbc_dps_gregsankey_250602.jpg
19:05
Sankey discusses potential changes to CFP format
nbc_roto_lynxwintotal_250602.jpg
01:21
Analyzing Lynx’s win total projections
nbc_roto_mostastnbafinals_250602.jpg
01:18
Haliburton ‘a layup’ for most NBA Finals assists
nbc_roto_mostrebnbafinals_250602.jpg
01:29
Holmgren is best play for most NBA Finals rebounds
oly_at_gstphilly_quincywilsonintv.jpg
04:39
Wilson to prioritize education, stay flexible
nbc_dps_karlanthonytowns_250602.jpg
07:13
Who is to blame for Knicks’ playoff elimination?
nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
02:23
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
09:41
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play