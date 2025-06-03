Best offensive linemen of the year award matters

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs
Other PFT Content
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs
Other PFT Content
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Best offensive linemen of the year award matters
June 3, 2025 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re excited that offensive linemen will be recognized moving forward.
Related Videos
03:00
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
02:18
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
04:47
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs
04:45
Falcons are being ‘extremely cautious’ with Pitts
11:09
Florio: Shedeur wasn’t ready for pre-draft process
06:31
McDaniels is ‘not concerned’ about Diggs
06:54
Patriots reportedly have no plans to release Diggs
09:26
Scale of 1-10: Lions’ concern meter
05:05
Lions to be ‘battle tested’ with 2025 schedule
06:29
Campbell ‘not worried’ about turnover in offseason
07:23
Ragnow retires after injury-riddled seven seasons
01:20
Mooney will be more involved in Falcons offense
01:21
Can Packers RB Jacobs improve on 2024 season?
19:10
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Ready to Launch’
01:15
Why it makes sense to fade Stroud as a QB1 in 2025
01:37
Will Jayden Daniels clinch second-year QB MVP?
27:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Is This It?
20:11
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Needs More Info’
08:29
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Don’t Forget About Me’
02:18
Flacco muddles Browns QB room, but bet on Pickett?
02:23
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
09:41
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
07:38
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota
09:21
49ers, Eagles reportedly close on trade for Huff
11:30
OBJ claims he ‘never’ wanted to leave Giants
10:50
Biggest ‘boom or bust’ NFL offseason additions
56
Patriots could realize they don’t need Diggs
11:02
Why did Patriots take a chance signing Diggs?
10:33
Evaluating likelihood of Patriots cutting Diggs
01:38
Rams have made ‘positive progress’ with Williams
Latest Clips
08:14
Every team’s best goal from the PL season
11:48
Can Deegan secure a perfect Motocross season?
07:28
Tomac’s ride at Hangtown a tale of two motos
05:01
Plessinger’s confidence growing in Motocross
04:40
Blair, Haefner analyze Springfield playoff
05:57
What makes Oakmont a special venue for U.S. Open
02:40
Amateur Vogt excited for Oakmont return as player
03:24
Making U.S. Open ‘doesn’t feel real’ for Nicholas
01:52
Howell qualifies for U.S. Open at 17 years old
07:23
USGA’s Bodenhamer: Oakmont ‘built for a U.S. Open’
25:39
Can the Aces get back to the Liberty, Lynx level?
18:53
Without Clark, Fever need to find a way forward
01:57
Abel, Young among top Week 11 waiver-wire targets
01:28
Eovaldi placed on 15-day IL, opens door for Rocker
01:21
Alvarez shut down from swinging with hand fracture
01:15
How top prospect Caglianone can provide value
01:18
Memorial repeat a complete performance for Scottie
08:35
How do NYK change fortune after ECF elimination?
03:06
Kalkbrenner’s top moments from 2024-25 season
02:15
Thunder sweeping Pacers ‘most likely outcome’
01:52
Swiatek has to play ‘more cleanly’ to survive path
01:46
Dinsick laying the games with Sabalenka over Zheng
09:23
What Superbike riders said after Road America
19:05
Sankey discusses potential changes to CFP format
01:21
Analyzing Lynx’s win total projections
01:18
Haliburton ‘a layup’ for most NBA Finals assists
01:29
Holmgren is best play for most NBA Finals rebounds
04:39
Wilson to prioritize education, stay flexible
07:13
Who is to blame for Knicks’ playoff elimination?
03:23
Cup drivers recap Nashville race won by Blaney
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue