Every team's best goal from the PL season

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Paralympic venue plan outlined for 2028 Los Angeles Games
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
RBC Canadian Open 2025: Odds, favorites for TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Edward Cabrera, Matt Wallner, and Sawyer Gipson-Long
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Paralympic venue plan outlined for 2028 Los Angeles Games
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
RBC Canadian Open 2025: Odds, favorites for TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Edward Cabrera, Matt Wallner, and Sawyer Gipson-Long
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Every team's best goal from the PL season
June 3, 2025 04:58 AM
Relive every Premier League team's best goal from an action-packed 2024-25 season.
Related Videos
19:48
Every Spurs goal scored during the 2024 PL season
09:56
Every Leicester goal scored during the PL season
16:16
Every Wolves goal scored during the 2024 PL season
13:55
Every West Ham goal scored during the PL season
12:00
Every Southampton goal scored during the PL season
13:06
Every Man United goal scored during the PL season
16:51
Every Fulham goal scored during the 2024 PL season
16:52
Every Ipswich goal scored during the ’24 PL season
13:08
Every Everton goal scored during the ’24 PL season
15:11
Every Palace goal scored during the PL season
17:50
Every Aston Villa goal scored during the PL season
03:01
HLs: Brentford’s quickest goals of the PL season
20:17
Every Brighton goal scored during the PL season
20:31
Every Brentford goal scored during the PL season
17:53
Every Bournemouth goal scored during the PL season
18:04
Every Forest goal scored during the 2024 PL season
20:38
Every Newcastle goal scored during the PL season
05:42
Best penalty saves during the 2024-25 PL season
30:57
Every red card from the 2024-25 PL season
19:46
Every Chelsea goal scored during the ’24 PL season
21:49
Every City goal scored during the ’24 PL season
26:12
Every Liverpool goal scored in the 2024 PL season
03:27
Every Arsenal corner-kick goal in the PL season
21:25
Every Arsenal goal scored during the ’24 PL season
08:38
Every goalkeeper assist from the PL season
20:21
Every Salah goal, assist from the PL season
10:20
Best moments from Spurs’ Europa League parade
12:38
Top 25 Premier League goals: May 2025
25:46
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 38
08:49
PL RAW: Liverpool back on their perch as champions
Latest Clips
03:00
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
02:18
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
04:47
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs
04:45
Falcons are being ‘extremely cautious’ with Pitts
11:09
Florio: Shedeur wasn’t ready for pre-draft process
06:31
McDaniels is ‘not concerned’ about Diggs
06:54
Patriots reportedly have no plans to release Diggs
06:14
Best offensive linemen of the year award matters
09:26
Scale of 1-10: Lions’ concern meter
05:05
Lions to be ‘battle tested’ with 2025 schedule
06:29
Campbell ‘not worried’ about turnover in offseason
07:23
Ragnow retires after injury-riddled seven seasons
11:48
Can Deegan secure a perfect Motocross season?
07:28
Tomac’s ride at Hangtown a tale of two motos
05:01
Plessinger’s confidence growing in Motocross
04:40
Blair, Haefner analyze Springfield playoff
05:57
What makes Oakmont a special venue for U.S. Open
02:40
Amateur Vogt excited for Oakmont return as player
03:24
Making U.S. Open ‘doesn’t feel real’ for Nicholas
01:52
Howell qualifies for U.S. Open at 17 years old
07:23
USGA’s Bodenhamer: Oakmont ‘built for a U.S. Open’
25:39
Can the Aces get back to the Liberty, Lynx level?
18:53
Without Clark, Fever need to find a way forward
01:57
Abel, Young among top Week 11 waiver-wire targets
01:20
Mooney will be more involved in Falcons offense
01:28
Eovaldi placed on 15-day IL, opens door for Rocker
01:21
Can Packers RB Jacobs improve on 2024 season?
19:10
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Ready to Launch’
01:21
Alvarez shut down from swinging with hand fracture
01:15
Why it makes sense to fade Stroud as a QB1 in 2025
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue