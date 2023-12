Seth Quintero previews 2023 Dakar Rally

After a record-setting performance in 2022, American Seth Quintero previews the upcoming edition of the Dakar Rally, which will once again take place in Saudi Arabia, and shares what he's focused on this time around. Watch the 2023 Dakar Rally on Peacock's NBC Sports channel daily at 6:30 p.m. ET from January 1-15.