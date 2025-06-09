Watch Now
Top shots from 2025 RBC Canadian Open
From Kevin Yu's hole out for eagle to Ryan Fox's pair of clutch birdies, relive the most memorable shots from the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, presented by Penske.
Up Next
Rolfing revisits Palmer’s 1994 U.S. Open interview
Rolfing revisits Palmer's 1994 U.S. Open interview
Mark Rolfing sets the scene at the 1994 U.S. Open where he interviewed Arnold Palmer after playing for the final time in the event at Oakmont Country Club.
Inside the U.S. Open favorites at Oakmont
Inside the U.S. Open favorites at Oakmont
Ahead of the U.S. Open, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick unpack what to expect from the betting favorites including Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy.
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
Watch the top highlights and moments from the fourth and final round of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Ontario, Canada.
Manassero moves one step closer to first Tour win
Manassero moves one step closer to first Tour win
Matteo Manassero shares the 54-hole lead heading into the final round of the RBC Canadian Open thanks to "delightful" play on Saturday and moves one step closer to his first PGA Tour triumph.
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3
Watch the top highlights and moments from the third round of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Ontario, Canada.
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Ontario, Canada.
DiMarco: ‘Nerve-wracking’ watching son play
DiMarco: 'Nerve-wracking' watching son play
Chris DiMarco and his son, Christian, talk about the latter's path in golf the significance of taking the journey together.
McIlroy makes a SNOWMAN on disastrous 5th hole
McIlroy makes a SNOWMAN on disastrous 5th hole
Rory McIlroy's ugly second round of the RBC Canadian Open included an unsightly snowman on the fifth hole of TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Ontario, Canada.