Not selected in last month’s WNBA Draft, Kelly faces long odds to make the Aces’ final roster. However, her performance in Las Vegas’ final preseason game did not hurt her chances. Kelly had the ball in her hands in crunch time, and the former Oregon standout made the proper reads. She hit three jumpers down the stretch, including one with 3.5 seconds remaining to give Las Vegas the one-point victory. Chelsea Gray is firmly entrenched as the starting point guard, but there may be an opportunity for a guard off the bench, especially with Kelsey Plum no longer in the picture.