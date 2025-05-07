Skip navigation
WNBA
Las Vegas Aces
Deja Kelly
DK
Deja
Kelly
Overview
Player News
WNBA training camps set to open with Caitlin Clark preparing for Year 2
Indiana is not the only team to make major moves with several franchises adding marquee names to rosters during the offseason via free agency.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Latest Player News
Deja Kelly
LVA
G
#2
Personalize your Rotoworld feed by favoriting players
Deja Kelly shot 5-of-7 from the field and 4-of-4 from the foul line in Tuesday’s exhibition win over the Mercury, scoring 15 points with two assists and one three-pointer in 13 minutes.
Not selected in last month’s WNBA Draft, Kelly faces long odds to make the Aces’ final roster. However, her performance in Las Vegas’ final preseason game did not hurt her chances. Kelly had the ball in her hands in crunch time, and the former Oregon standout made the proper reads. She hit three jumpers down the stretch, including one with 3.5 seconds remaining to give Las Vegas the one-point victory. Chelsea Gray is firmly entrenched as the starting point guard, but there may be an opportunity for a guard off the bench, especially with Kelsey Plum no longer in the picture.
