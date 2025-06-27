The Seattle Storm’s Gabby Williams and Satou Sabally are among the players who have opted against participating in EuroBasket this summer.
Take Mercury to defeat Liberty at plus money
Drew Dinsick and Trysta Krick explain why they both like the Phoenix Mercury to win as home underdogs against the New York Liberty on Friday night.
Drew Dinsick and Trysta Krick explain why they both like the Phoenix Mercury to win as home underdogs against the New York Liberty on Friday night.
Hard to justify Mercury 'letdown spot' vs. Sky
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell preview the Mercury vs. Sky matchup on Saturday afternoon, sharing why they believe Phoenix's talent will prove to be the difference when they square off against Chicago.
Liberty at -11.5 is 'rich price' vs. Mercury
Drew Dinsick previews the New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury matchup, sharing why he believes the spread is priced too rich for the Liberty to cover when the two teams square off.
Are Aces a title contender with a healthy Wilson?
Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin weigh in on the Las Vegas Aces' recent struggles and A'ja Wilson being placed in concussion protocol, evaluating whether the team is still a WNBA title contender when fully healthy.
Bueckers' debut spoiled by hometown Lynx, Collier
Natalie Esquire and Ros Gold-Onwude discuss the Lynx getting a huge night from Napheesa Collier to spoil Paige Bueckers' debut, Kelsey Plum scoring 37 points for the Sparks and a big performance from the Mystics rookies.