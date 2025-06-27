 Skip navigation
Syndication: The State Journal-Register
Cole Hammer: ‘Right thing’ to turn self in for advice-giving, resulting in pair of DQ’s at KFT event
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark is out again with groin injury, will miss matchup with Paige Bueckers
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Second Round
Rocket Classic scoring record broken again in second round at Detroit Golf Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
nbc_dlb_masairaptorsfireddiscussionv2_250627.jpg
Did Ujiri deserve to be let go by the Raptors?
nbc_golf_lpgadowchamprd2_250627.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kiana
Williams

WNBA: New York Liberty at Seattle Storm
International WNBA players often leave their teams during the regular season; why that’s changing
The Seattle Storm’s Gabby Williams and Satou Sabally are among the players who have opted against participating in EuroBasket this summer.
Take Mercury to defeat Liberty at plus money
June 27, 2025 11:14 AM
Drew Dinsick and Trysta Krick explain why they both like the Phoenix Mercury to win as home underdogs against the New York Liberty on Friday night.
MercuryLiberty.jpg
2:05
Take Mercury to defeat Liberty at plus money
nbc_roto_phxvchi_250620.jpg
1:51
Hard to justify Mercury ‘letdown spot’ vs. Sky
nbc_bte_mercuryliberty_250619.jpg
1:56
Liberty at -11.5 is ‘rich price’ vs. Mercury
nbc_oht_acesstruggle_250616.jpg
14:08
Are Aces a title contender with a healthy Wilson?
nbc_oht_wnbasznopeners_250519.jpg
18:41
Bueckers’ debut spoiled by hometown Lynx, Collier
nbc_bte_coachoftheyear_250516.jpg
1:00
White provides ‘best value’ for Coach of the Year
Aces struggle and Caitlin Clark hits a shooting slump early in WNBA season
2025 WNBA MVP Odds: Betting, futures, predictions including Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, more awards
Liberty center Jonquel Jones out 4-6 weeks with sprained ankle
Mercury set franchise record for 3-pointers in a game in 107-86 win over Sky
WNBA Preview: Commissioner’s Cup final comes into focus, explaining hardship contracts
Atlanta Dream off to hot start under new coach Karl Smesko and play of Allisha Gray

Latest Player News