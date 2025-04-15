 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: CJ Abrams sidelined, Justin Steele out for the season
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Philadelphia, Cole Davies wins again
MLB: NLCS-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
A healthy David Peterson looks to cement himself in the Mets rotation

WNBAIndiana FeverMakayla Timpson

Makayla
Timpson

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
Caitlin Clark, Fever vs. Angel Reese, Sky will tip off new WNBA Rivals Week in August
Other games will include two between New York and Minnesota in a WNBA Finals rematch; a matchup of projected No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers and Dallas against Clark’s Fever; and Atlanta’s Brittney Griner facing her old Phoenix squad.

  Makayla Timpson
    IND F
    The Fever selected Makayla Timpson with the No. 19 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
    Timpson is one of the best defenders in this draft class, as she is an elite shot-blocker who can also disrupt passing lanes. The 6-foot-2 forward was a three-time All-ACC selection during her Florida State career, most recently averaging 17.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game as a senior. Timpson was an excellent offensive rebounder who did most of her scoring in the paint throughout her college career. She’ll join Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston in Indiana as part of the Fever’s young core.