The Fever selected Makayla Timpson with the No. 19 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Timpson is one of the best defenders in this draft class, as she is an elite shot-blocker who can also disrupt passing lanes. The 6-foot-2 forward was a three-time All-ACC selection during her Florida State career, most recently averaging 17.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game as a senior. Timpson was an excellent offensive rebounder who did most of her scoring in the paint throughout her college career. She’ll join Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston in Indiana as part of the Fever’s young core.