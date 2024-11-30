For JuJu Watkins, when one door closes, another one opens

JuJu Watkins did not want to be there.

In episode three of “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins,” the documentary series presented by State Farm, the Sierra Canyon women’s basketball team gathered in its gym at 8 a.m. for a team interview and group photos.

But the Trailblazers were a few days removed from a stinging one-point loss to Etiwanda in the CIF regional championship game. JuJu was still processing the crushing end to her high school career and wanted more time.

But Watkins didn’t know why they were actually gathered. She found out when WNBA (and Los Angeles Sparks, Watkins’ hometown team) legend Candace Parker walked through the door, surprising no one but Watkins, announcing her as the Gatorade Player of the Year and awarding her the trophy. Friends and family piled in the room shortly after.

“I cannot believe how much good acting was going on that day,” Watkins says in the episode. “Because I had no clue.

“It’s just crazy how life works. One of the lowest points in my life, and then boom,” Watkins said. “It’s just crazy. And then it just makes you realize, like, wow. There’s always a brighter side to things.”

That’s the focus of the third installment in the docuseries: the closing of one door and the opening of another, as her storied high school career comes to a close and her USC journey begins.

The open of the 20-minute episode, available now on Peacock and the NBC Sports YouTube channel, features that championship game between Sierra Canyon and Etiwanda. Family and friends are in attendance, shouting words of encouragement to an uncharacteristically struggling Watkins, before she turns on the gas late and draws her team even.

But with seconds to go, Watkins’ teammate is called for a controversial foul, setting up the eventual game-winning free throws. “You just gave the game away!” Watkins’ grandmother yells at a referee, minutes before her granddaughter’s final halfcourt prayer misses left. Etiwanda 55, Sierra Canyon 54.

It devastated Watkins, who said she didn’t leave her room or go to school for the next three days.

But by her side through it all, as always, was her family.

“We just all cried together,” Watkins’ aunt, Kelli Findley, said. “I just had to tell her, like, ‘Hey. It’s happened to LeBron. It’s happened to Michael. It’s happened to Kobe. A great loss only makes you greater.’ And I believe that was her great loss.”

“They keep me grounded and make me realize that there’s way more to life than just one game,” Watkins said. “I was good after a couple days.”

Parker’s surprise, which her teammates had struggled to keep inside, helped.

The episode then follows Watkins’ trip to Houston for the McDonald’s All-American Game: from her mother, Sari Watkins, doing JuJu’s signature bun pregame to watching her daughter win co-MVP honors. “Seeing my daughter named a McDonald’s All-American – super proud moment,” Sari said. “Seeing her get MVP was the cherry on top.”

“It was amazing. Especially being my last game,” Watkins said. “And … on to college.”

On to college the docuseries follows, starting with the USC Trojans’ full-squad visit to head coach Lindsay Gottlieb’s house for tacos and team bonding.

An introvert by nature, Watkins talks about the transition from high school to college, difficult for anyone regardless of basketball prowess.

On the court, and in the weight room, is where Watkins finds comfort, where her personality shines through and where the episode concludes. Sports Performance Director Kelly Dormandy coaches Watkins and the Trojans through their training regimen — and comes away impressed by the standard the future NCAA Freshman of the Year sets for herself.

“JuJu,” Dormandy says, “is built different.”

Episode three of the six-part series “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins” offers a glimpse into why.

How can I watch the “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins” documentary on NBC and Peacock

Episodes one through four of “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins” are currently available on Peacock. New episodes are available every Saturday.

Episodes three through six will air on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 4:00–6:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

