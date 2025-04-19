 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: Utah at Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars going into playoffs without injured top goal scorer Jason Robertson
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
Francisco Lindor hits leadoff homer in ninth to lift the Mets past Cardinals 5-4
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke
Duke’s Tyrese Proctor to skip senior season and jump to NBA draft

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_lpga_jmeagleround2_250418.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_lindblandsound_250418.jpg
Lindblad: ‘I’m good enough to be’ on LPGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Indiana Fever exercise fourth-year option to keep Aliyah Boston through 2026 season

  
Published April 19, 2025 12:54 AM

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever made the long expected move Friday to exercise the fourth-year option on forward Aliyah Boston, assuring she’s on the roster through the 2026 season.

When Boston finished her college career at South Carolina, she became the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, became the first rookie to lead the league in field goal percentage (57.6%) and was the unanimous selection as the WNBA’s rookie of the year.

Last season, Boston teamed up with reigning rookie of the year Caitlin Clark and others to lead the Fever to the WNBA playoffs for the first time in eight years.

Boston has averaged 14.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks and was an All-Star selection in each of her first two pro seasons.

Indiana opens its season on May 17 against the Chicago Sky.