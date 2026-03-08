Report: WNBA sends CBA proposal to players as March 10 deadline nears

The WNBA sent a collective bargaining agreement proposal to the union a day after the league received one from the players, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the negotiations.

The league’s response to a union proposal from Friday comes a few days before a Tuesday deadline set by the league, which said it would need at least a handshake agreement with the union to start the season on time.

It’s unknown what changes the league and union made in their latest proposal. Revenue sharing is the key sticking point between the sides.

The union’s previous proposal from a week ago had asked for an average of 26% of the gross revenue — revenue before expenses — over the course of the CBA. That would include only 25% in the first year of the new deal. The league has said that number was unrealistic.

The WNBA’s last few proposals have offered more than 70% of net revenue, with that number going up as the league continues to grow.

Caitlin Clark said at USA Basketball training camp on Saturday that the two sides should stop sending proposals and instead meet face-to-face until a deal gets done.

“I don’t understand why we don’t just get in a room and iron it out and shake hands,” she said. “That’s how business is. You look each other in the eye, you shake hands, you respect both sides. For me, that’s what I would love to see.”

Union vice president Breanna Stewart agreed with Clark’s idea.

“I think that would be great for us all to sit in a room until we really get it done,” the New York Liberty star said. “If that means sitting in there for hours and hours at a time, let’s do it. That’s for the better of the player. While a situation like that has never happened before, there’s a first time for everything.”

Stewart isn’t going back to Puerto Rico with the U.S. team to play in the FIBA World Cup qualifier tournament next week. She said she’s going home to New York and would be available for in-person negotiations.

“We want the deal to be done. We want to have the season,” Stewart said. “We just need to find the right numbers that reflect it.”

If a labor deal is agreed to by March 10, it probably would be signed by the end of the month. Under that timeline, the expansion draft for new franchises in Portland and Toronto would be held sometime between April 1-6, according to a timetable obtained by the AP.

Free agent qualifying offers, including franchise player tags, would be sent out April 7-8. Teams would then have three days to negotiate with the more than 80% of players who are free agents. The signing period would take place from April 12-18.

Training camps would open the next day and the season would be able to start on May 8.

“I think it’ll be tight. Hopefully we do come to a resolution sooner rather than later,” Stewart said. “But even if we do, it’s like these other things that need to happen need a moment. You shouldn’t have to rush the expansion draft or free agency.”