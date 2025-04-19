 Skip navigation
Top News

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025 - Round One
Rookie Ingrid Lindblad fires 63 to share 36-hole lead at JM Eagle LA Championship
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round One
RBC Heritage 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings at Harbour Town
Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Round Two
Joel Dahmen sets 36-hole scoring record, leads big at Corales Puntacana

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_lpga_lindblandsound_250418.jpg
Lindblad: ‘I’m good enough to be’ on LPGA Tour
nbc_moto_blackstire200_250418.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Rockingham

Watch Now

Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2

April 18, 2025 09:29 PM
Watch the best highlights from the second round of the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana, California.
nbc_golf_lpga_lindblandsound_250418.jpg
1:27
Lindblad: ‘I’m good enough to be’ on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_lpgajmeagle_250417.jpg
10:37
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lafiresmartininterview_250417.jpg
7:47
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires
nbc_golf_lpagtmmpdfinal_250406.jpg
6:03
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd4_250405.jpg
9:29
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 4
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd3_250404.jpg
11:25
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd2_250403.jpg
9:59
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd1_250402.jpg
8:53
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd4_250330.jpg
12:58
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_hailiedeegan_250330.jpg
1:01
LPGA stars get the need for speed in Ford’s Mach-E
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd3_250329.jpg
05:44
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd2_250328.jpg
05:35
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_250327.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_nellyintv_250327.jpg
01:50
Korda happy with return to competition after break
nbc_golf_angelastanfordintv_250319.jpg
14:32
Stanford named U.S. Solheim Cup captain for 2026

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
05:50
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
nbc_moto_blackstire200_250418.jpg
13:20
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Rockingham
sw_kim_site.jpg
14:47
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_jtinterview_250418.jpg
02:35
Thomas follows up course record with 36-hole lead
nbc_roto_cristophersanchez_250418.jpg
01:06
Sanchez cementing himself as one of MLB’s best
nbc_roto_brewersdurbin_250418.jpg
01:07
Brewers call up Durbin to give lineup a ‘spark’
nbc_roto_nola_250418.jpg
01:07
Is it time to panic with Phillies’ SP Nola?
dahmen_site.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamclark_250418.jpg
01:56
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
nbc_roto_bosvorl_250418.jpg
01:29
White should exploit Magic’s perimeter defense
nbc_roto_milvind_250418.jpg
01:27
Focus on Giannis, Siakam props in MIL-IND Game 1
nbc_roto_gswvhou_250418.jpg
01:35
Take Curry, Brooks points under in GSW vs. HOU
nbc_dlb_rocketswarriors_250418.jpg
07:43
Will Warriors’ experience win out vs. Rockets?
nbc_roto_detroitknicks_250418.jpg
01:52
Target the over, Knicks -6.5 in Game 1 vs. Pistons
nbc_roto_wolveslakers_250418.jpg
01:47
Lakers vs. Timberwolves can spark ‘fireworks’
nbc_roto_clippersdenver_250418.jpg
01:48
Over has ‘meaningful edge’ in LAC-DEN opener
nbc_cfb_ndwattsmorrisoncomp_250418.jpg
06:44
Watts and Morrison’s top-five career best games
oly_fsmen_wtt_usamalininfs_250418.jpg
07:19
Malinin edges Brown in men’s free skate
nbc_pft_draftsuperlatives_250418.jpg
12:36
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
nbc_pft_travishunterpay_250418.jpg
09:21
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
06:15
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers
nbc_pft_steelersfansaaronrodgers_250418.jpg
09:06
Do Steelers fans want Rodgers after waiting game?
nbc_pft_rodgersretiringtalks_250418.jpg
16:47
Why Rodgers waited too long to break silence
nbc_pft_rodgersretirement_250418.jpg
07:06
Holley: Steelers ‘brought to circus’ with Rodgers
nbc_pft_rodgersmoney_250418.jpg
05:55
Rodgers clarifies ‘it ain’t about the money’
nbc_golf_puntacanajoeldahmen_250417.jpg
03:30
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerreax_250417.jpg
02:00
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
nbc_golf_rbcheritage_250417.jpg
11:03
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1
oly_ssm_chasinggold_stolzmini.jpg
02:04
Inside Stolz’s magical home Milwaukee World Cup
oly_bs_chasinggold_bobsledfeature.jpg
04:18
USA bobsled’s secret weapon: a Dutch engineer