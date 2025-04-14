 Skip navigation
Boise State v San Jose State University
2025 NFL Draft: San José State’s Nick Nash among three underrated WR prospects
NCAA Football: Pop Tarts Bowl-Iowa State at Miami
Fantasy football QB dynasty rankings 2025: Top NFL draft rookies including Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders
Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers is ready for her WNBA closeup as she is set to get drafted No. 1 by the Dallas Wings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_dortmundbarcelona_250414.jpg
Bet on Dortmund double chance against Barcelona
nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_250414.jpg
'Believe in' Celtics, take Tatum for Finals MVP
nbc_roto_hawksmagic_250414.jpg
Magic 'reasonable favorites' vs. Hawks in Play-In

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Top News

Report: South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley enters transfer portal

  
Published April 14, 2025 12:25 PM

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley officially is in the transfer portal, according to a person with access to it.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

Fulwiley has a “do not contact” designation, which most likely means she already has a strong idea where she will transfer to.

The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard was the Southeastern Conference Sixth Player of the Year and helped the Gamecocks reach the national championship game, where they lost to UConn. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in her two seasons at the school.

She started only three of her 77 games at South Carolina, but was one of the most exciting players in college basketball with her viral plays on offense.

South Carolina already has added transfer guard Ta’Niya Latson, who led the country in scoring last season.

The portal opened on March 25 and closes April 22. A player can still withdraw from the portal and return to their team after the closing date.

The Greenville News first reported news of Fulwiley’s intention to enter the portal.