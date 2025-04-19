Dallas Stars going into playoffs without injured top goal scorer Jason Robertson

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
Indiana Fever exercise fourth-year option to keep Aliyah Boston through 2026 season
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
Francisco Lindor hits leadoff homer in ninth to lift the Mets past Cardinals 5-4
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke
Duke’s Tyrese Proctor to skip senior season and jump to NBA draft

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_lpga_jmeagleround2_250418.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_lindblandsound_250418.jpg
Lindblad: ‘I’m good enough to be’ on LPGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
Indiana Fever exercise fourth-year option to keep Aliyah Boston through 2026 season
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
Francisco Lindor hits leadoff homer in ninth to lift the Mets past Cardinals 5-4
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke
Duke’s Tyrese Proctor to skip senior season and jump to NBA draft

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_lpga_jmeagleround2_250418.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_lindblandsound_250418.jpg
Lindblad: ‘I’m good enough to be’ on LPGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Dallas Stars going into playoffs without injured top goal scorer Jason Robertson

  
Published April 19, 2025 12:51 AM

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars will begin the playoffs without top goal scorer Jason Robertson, who suffered a lower-body injury in their last regular-season game, coach Pete DeBoer said Friday.

Robertson is week-to-week, which rules him out for at least the first few games of the opening-round series against Colorado. DeBoer didn’t provide any additional details about the injury.

Game 1 is Saturday night in Dallas.

Robertson, who leads the Stars with 35 goals scored and also has 45 assists, got hurt in a 5-1 loss Wednesday at Nashville. He was involved in an awkward collision along the boards with Predators forward Michael McCarron. Robertson was seen wearing some kind of brace on his right leg when leaving the arena after that game.

“It was a hockey play. (McCarron) is a physical guy. He’s going to get a piece of you as you move the puck,” DeBoer said Friday. “They just happened to be going opposite directions.”

When asked if there was any hope of Robertson playing against the Avs, DeBoer responded, “If the series goes more than a week, then yeah.”