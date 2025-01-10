Hidalgo scores 23 points as No. 3 Notre Dame overpowers Wake Forest 100-64

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Hannah Hidalgo had 23 points and six steals as No. 3 Notre Dame overpowered Wake Forest 100-64 on Thursday.

Liatu King scored 17 points, Sonia Citron scored 16 and Olivia Miles added 13 points and nine assists for the Fighting Irish (13-2, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Notre Dame has won all 13 meetings with the Demon Deacons.

Elise Williams scored 18 points, Demeara Hinds scored 17 and Malaya Cowles added 15 for Wake Forest (7-8, 0-4).

Notre Dame’s defense sparked a 15-2 run in just under three minutes that built Notre Dame’s lead to 40-19 in the second quarter. The Fighting Irish forced four turnovers and hit 6 of 7 shots during the surge.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: Maddy Westbeld appears to be back to normal. Her first game back after undergoing foot surgery in August was Sunday at North Carolina, when she played 13 minutes, did not score and had one rebound. On Thursday, she had 13 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes of action.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons’ bench outscored Notre Dame’s bench 28-27, but their starters were outscored 73-36.

Key moment

The Fighting Irish opened the game with a flurry. Hidalgo slapped the ball away from a Wake Forest player and Miles picked it up. Miles launched a pass downcourt to Hidalgo, who sprinted in for a fast-break basket. It was part of a 10-0 run.

Key stat

Notre Dame shot 55.2% from the field.

Up next

Notre Dame: At Clemson on Sunday.

Wake Forest: At Virginia Tech on Sunday.