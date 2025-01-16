How to watch Illinois vs Indiana: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten women’s college basketball game

It’s Illinois vs Indiana tonight on Peacock as the women go head-to-head in a Thursday night Big Ten college basketball thriller at 7 PM ET. See below to find out how to live stream tonight’s Illinois vs Indiana game, as well as additional information on how you can follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

The Fighting Illini are coming off a 62-57 win against the No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes last Thursday, marking their second victory against a ranked opponent this season. Fifth-year forward Kendall Bostic recorded her tenth double-double this season, finishing with 17 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Bostic, who transferred to Illinois from Michigan State after her freshman season in 2021-2022, is averaging a double-double for the second consecutive season. The Kokomo, Indiana native leads the Illini in scoring with 15.7 points per game and the Big Ten in rebounds with 11.3 per game.

Shauna Green, in her third season at the helm, has guided the Fighting Illini to consecutive postseason appearances. Last season, Illinois won the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament. They reached the First Four in the NCAA tournament the year prior. However, conference play has remained a challenge for the Illini. Under Green, the team is 21-20 against Big Ten opponents and currently sits at 2-3 in conference play this season.

The Hoosiers are also coming off a victory over Iowa, having defeated the Hawkeyes 74-67 on Sunday in Iowa City. Junior guard Yarden Garzon led the way with a team-high 21 points, marking her 14th double-digit game of the season. Graduate guards Chloe Moore-McNeil (18 points) and Sydney Parrish (15 points) also contributed double figures to help secure the win.

Indiana is led by head coach Teri Moren, who has guided the Hoosiers to nine-straight 20-win seasons since taking over in 2014. Last year, Indiana reached the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament, setting program records for 3-pointers made (268), 3-point percentage (39.6%), field goal percentage (50.4%), and assists (591).

The Hoosiers are currently 4-1 in Big Ten play this season.

