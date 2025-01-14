How to watch No. 9 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Live stream info Big Ten women’s college basketball game

Conference play continues in full force as No. 9 Ohio State (16-0, 5-0) looks to stay unbeaten against Wisconsin (10-7, 1-5) at the Kohl Center on Thursday, January 16 in the second game of a double header on Peacock.

Illinois will take on Indiana to open Peacock’s Big Ten Thursday slate at 6:30 p.m. ET and Ohio State-Wisconsin will follow at 9 p.m. ET.

Read on for all of the information to know about how to live stream the game and what to know about the conference matchup.

How to watch No. 9 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin:

When: Thursday, January 16

Thursday, January 16 Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

No. 9 Ohio State:

The Buckeyes are one of just three remaining undefeated teams in the country, alongside No. 1 UCLA and No. 5 LSU. Ohio State is entering the matchup coming off of a 69-60 victory over Oregon and has also notched conference wins against Illinois and No. 25 Michigan. In the Buckeyes’ last game against the Ducks, Taylor Thierry led the team with 20 points and three steals.

So far this season, Ohio State has been dominating opponents, topping the competition by an average of 27.8 points per game. The Buckeyes are scoring 85.1 points per game, which is ninth in the country and are allowing just 57.3 points per contest. Ohio State’s leading scorer, Cotie McMahon, averages 16.4 points per game.

The Buckeyes are looking to extend their undefeated streak to 17 straight wins.

Wisconsin:

The Badgers are set to host their second-straight league opponent when they take on Ohio State. Wisconsin played Maryland over the weekend and fell short, 83-68. The Badgers’ lone Big Ten win came against Rutgers on Dec. 8 and it marked the first time the Badgers had won their Big Ten opener since the 2015-16 season.

Serah Williams continues to be the player to watch for the Badgers as she ranks fifth in the Big Ten in scoring with 18.5 points per game and leads the league in rebounds, recording 11.2 rebounds per game. The reining 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year also dominates on defense, ranked second in the conference and among the nation’s top 10 in blocks.

The Badgers are aiming for their first win over a top 10 opponent since 2013 and their first victory against a ranked team since 2023.

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock?

You can watch college basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99 per month for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started.