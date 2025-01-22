How to watch Iowa vs Washington: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten women’s college basketball game

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Washington Huskies on Peacock in the second game of tonight’s Big Ten women’s basketball doubleheader. Tipoff for the Iowa vs Washington game is at 9:00 PM ET but before then, it’s USC vs Purdue. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET. See below to find out how to live stream both games tonight as well as additional information on how you can follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.



Tonight, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Washington Huskies face off in their ninth all-time meeting and their first in Washington in 35 years. Washington leads the series 6-2 and has won the last five matchups.

The Hawkeyes are looking to change that narrative, but first, they must break out of their losing streak. Iowa fell 50-49 to Oregon on Sunday, marking their fifth straight loss and their lowest-scoring defeat since the 2012-2013 season.

The team, led by first-year head coach Jan Jensen, is still adjusting after losing a standout group of seniors, including the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, Caitlin Clark.

Though Jensen is in her 25th season with the Hawkeyes, this marks her first year at the helm of the program. She previously served under longtime head coach Lisa Bluder, who announced her retirement in May after 24 seasons.

“No one, as part of the Hawkeye organization, wants to win it more than the people inside that locker room,” said Jensen, expressing her frustrations after Sunday’s loss. “We will just keep showing up and one of these days we’re going to create that break.”

With a 12-7 record, the Hawkeyes will need to make quick improvements if they want to secure a spot in this year’s March Madness tournament.

Washington (13-6) defeated Purdue 87-58 on Saturday, ending their 2-game losing streak. Sophomore guard Sayvia Sellers led the team with 24 points and 6 assists, while junior guard Elle Ladine added 21 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds. These were just 2 of the 4 players who finished in double digits on Saturday.

Sellers currently leads the Huskies in points per game (16.8), assists (3.6), and three-point shooting (44.7%).

How to watch Iowa vs Washington:

When: Tonight, Wednesday, January 22

Tonight, Wednesday, January 22 Where: Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington Time: 9 PM ET

9 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other women’s college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

