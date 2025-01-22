How to watch USC vs Purdue: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten women’s college basketball game

It’s USC vs Purdue at 7:00 PM ET in the first game of tonight’s Big Ten women’s basketball doubleheader on Peacock. Then, at 9:00 PM, Iowa goes head-to-head with Washington. See below to find out how to live stream both games tonight, as well as additional information on how you can follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Stream the “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins” documentary on Peacock

The Trojans are off to their best start since the 1993-1994 season, after defeating Indiana 73-66 on Sunday for their 13th straight win. Juju Watkins continues to excel, finishing with a game-high 22 points in the victory. The 2024-25 AP Preseason All-American has scored at least 20 points in 17 of USC’s 18 games this season, the most of any player in the conference.

Graduate forward Kiki Iriafen has also been a key contributor to the Trojans’ explosive offense. Iriafen ranks second on the team in both scoring (18.4 ppg) and rebounding (8.5 rpg), and, in addition to reaching double digits in all 18 games this season, the Stanford transfer has recorded six double-doubles.

USC remains undefeated in conference play (7-0).

The Boilermakers (7-11) look to earn their first conference win tonight. The team has lost their last six games, most recently falling 87-58 to Washington. With 74.2 points allowed per game, they have the worst-scoring defense in the Big Ten. On offense, Purdue is averaging a conference-low 64.2 points per game.

How to watch USC vs Purdue:

When: Tonight, Wednesday, January 22

Tonight, Wednesday, January 22 Where: Mackey Arena in Bloomington, IN

Mackey Arena in Bloomington, IN Time: 7 PM ET

7 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other women’s college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET.

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started