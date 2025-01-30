How to watch Minnesota vs USC: Live stream, preview for tonight’s Big Ten women’s college basketball game

This Thursday night on Peacock features a thrilling women’s college basketball doubleheader. The excitement starts at 8:000 PM with an A10 showdown between the VCU Rams and Duquesne Dukes. Then, at 10:00 PM, the No. 4 USC Trojans host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a Big Ten clash at Galen Center. Thursday’s game marks just the third all-time meeting between Minnesota and USC. The last time these two teams went head-to-head was 22 years ago, and it ended with a victory for the Golden Gophers.

The Golden Gophers are coming off a 71-50 win against Wisconsin on Sunday, where four players scored double digits, including seniors Grace Grocholski, who led the team with 17 points, and Sophie Hart who contributed 16 points and 4 assists. Minnesota has had to adjust to the absence of leading scorer Mara Braun, who has been out indefinitely since sustaining a right foot injury in November.

Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit stressed the importance of having a versatile team.

“Everybody has to step up and do a little bit more than they’ve done in the past, and we’re starting to see that come to fruition this year more than we did last year, " said Plitzuweit. “Last year, when it happened, we were not prepared in the same way that we were this year because our players have had another full year of development.”

The Golden Gophers (18-3) opened the season with a 16-1 record, their best start through 17 games in program history, but fell out of the AP Top 25 on Monday. Minnesota now looks to bounce back against USC, though it will be a tough test, as all three of their losses this season have come against ranked teams.

The Trojans are now 18-1 after a dominant 79-37 win over Purdue last Wednesday — their 14th straight victory, marking the program’s longest win streak in over four decades. Freshman guard Avery Howell earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after leading the team with a career-high 18 points in the win.

JuJu Watkins and KiKi Iriafen continue to power the Trojans’ offense. With 24.8 points per game, Watkins ranks third in the nation and leads the Big Ten in scoring. Iriafen, with 17.8 points per game, ranks fifth in the conference.

The Trojans, undefeated in conference play (8-0), are off to their best start since the 1981-1982 season and are determined to keep their historic momentum going as they chase a monumental season.

How to watch Minnesota vs USC:

When: Tonight, Thursday, January 30

Tonight, Thursday, January 30 Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other women’s college basketball games are on Peacock on Thursday night?

Pregame coverage begins with College Countdown at 7:30 PM



