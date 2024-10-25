Knicks vs Pacers prediction: Odds, expert picks, projected starting lineup, betting trends and stats

The New York Knicks disappointingly opened its season by losing in Boston on ring night by 25 points (132-107) to the defending Celtics. On the other hand, Indiana trailed for the majority of the game but mounted a comeback that earned them a season-opening win on the road in Detroit (115-109).

On Friday, the Indiana Pacers continue its short two-game road trip with the New York Knicks. These teams met in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and the Pacers won in Game 7 in New York by 21 points after trailing 0-2 in the series. This is the first meeting between the two since Game 7.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers @ Knicks

● Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

● Time: 7:30 PM ET

● Site: Madison Square Garden

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Pacers @ Knicks

The latest odds as of Friday:

● Moneyline: New York Knicks (-205), Indiana Pacers (+170)

● Spread: Knicks -4.5

● Total: 227

Probable starting lineups for Indiana and New York

· Indiana Pacers (1-0)

PG Tyrese Haliburton

SG Andrew Nembhard

SF Aaron Nesmith

PF Pascal Siakam

C Myles Turner

· New York Knicks (0-1)

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Mikal Bridges

SF Josh Hart

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers @ Knicks

· Indiana won two of three regular-season meetings last year and the playoff series in seven games versus the Knicks, so six of the past 10 overall matchups.

· Teams that lost to their opponent in the playoffs in the previous time that they met are 70% on the ML and 53% ATS (favors Knicks).

· The Pacers have lost 7 of their last 10 regular season road games

· The Over is 7-3 in the Pacers’ last 5 games on the road and the Knicks’ last 5 at home combined

· The Knicks are 0-1 ATS this season and 1-0 to the Over.

· The Pacers are 1-0 ATS (covered by 0.5 point) and 1-0 to the Under.

Notable Player Props for Pacers @ Knicks

Highest Point Props

Jalen Brunson O/U 28.5 Points

Karl-Anthony Towns O/U 21.5 Points

Pascal Siakam O/U 19.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Karl-Anthony Towns O/U 11.5 Rebounds

Josh Hart O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Pascal Siakam O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Tyrese Haliburton O/U 8.5 Assists

Jalen Brunson O/U 7.5 Assists

Andrew Nembhard O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Pacers @ Knicks

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Knicks to get the home win and Jalen Brunson to have himself a night:

“The Knicks will want to pay back the Pacers after New York’s Game 7 home loss to Indiana last season. That was a sour end to New York’s season (21-point loss) and the Knicks felt that adding Karl-Anthony Towns to the mix would solve some issues.

While New York was blown out by Boston in the season-opener, I like the motivation factor and home-court advantage for the Knicks to get the outright win.

Jalen Brunson averaged 29.7 points per game against the Pacers in the playoffs last year with 26-plus in five of seven games and he dropped 28, 39, and 40 points in three regular-season meetings.

I like a same-game parlay of Brunson to score 25-plus points and the Knicks ML for -110 odds. You will probably be able to get the New York ML at a better price live in-game rather than the -205 odds or the -4.5 spread.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Pacers and the Knicks:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards the value of Indiana’s ML (+165)

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards taking the points with Indiana

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 227 points

