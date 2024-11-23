Nuggets vs Mavericks Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Odds and Trends

The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks meet in a nightcap on ESPN with Nikola Jokic expected back.

Dallas won three straight games over San Antonio, Oklahoma City and New Orleans after dropping four consecutive games. Luka Doncic is out for tonight’s matchup after having a near triple-double of 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists in the first meeting with Denver. Kyrie Irving will be counted on as the primary scorer as he is the favorite to lead the entire game in scoring at most sportsbooks.

Denver will be happy to get Nikola Jokic back as the offense hasn’t been quite the same without him. The Nuggets are coming off a win, but lost the two previous games. Denver is 6-3 to start the month and looking to go 2-0 against Dallas after a 122-120 home win almost two weeks ago.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Mavericks @ Nuggets

● Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

● Time: 10:00 PM ET

● Site: Spectrum Center

● City: Denver, CO

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Mavericks @ Nuggets

The latest odds as of Thursday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Denver Nuggets (-160), Dallas Mavericks (+135)

● Spread: Denver -4 (-110)

● Total: 225.5

Probable starting lineups for Denver and Dallas

· Denver Nuggets (8-5)

PG Jamal Murray

SG Christian Braun

SF Michael Porter Jr.

PF Aaron Gordon

C Nikola Jokic -- probable

· Dallas Mavericks (8-7)

PG Jaden Hardy -- Luka Doncic is out

SG Kyrie Irving

SF Klay Thompson

PF P.J. Washington

C Dereck Lively

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nuggets @ Mavericks

Dallas is 7-7-1 ATS this season and 2-1-1 ATS as an underdog.

Denver is 5-7-1 ATS this season and 2-6-1 ATS as a favorite, ranking tied for 5th-worst.

Dallas is 8-7 to the Under on the year and 4-0 to the under as an underdog, ranking 1st in the NBA.

Denver is 9-4 to the Over, ranking 3rd-best in the NBA.

Denver is 6-3 to the Over as a favorite, ranking 9th-best in the league.

Kyrie Irving had his five-game streak of 20-plus points snapped last week.

Klay Thompson scored 19 points last game after totaling 14 in the previous two outings.

Jamal Murray is averaging 18.0 points per game over the last six outings.

Notable Player Props for Nuggets @ Mavericks

Highest Point Props

Kyrie Irving O/U 26.5 Points

Nikola Jokic O/U 26.5 Points

Klay Thompson O/U 15.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Nikola Jokic O/U 12.5 Rebounds

Dereck Lively O/U 7.5 Rebounds

P.J. Washington O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Kyrie Irving O/U 4.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Nikola Jokic O/U 10.5 Assists

Kyrie Irving O/U 6.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Nuggets @ Mavericks

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets to get the win, but the Under 225.5 to cash:

“When Nikola Jokic has played this season, Denver’s offensive net rating is an NBA record 125.8 compared to an NBA-worst 86.3, making him arguably one of the most important players of the past two decades.

Luka Doncic is out for Dallas, so Jokic and the Nuggets have an advantage in knocking off the surging Mavericks. Denver won the first meeting of the season 122-120 and without Doncic, I am not sure Dallas will have enough offensive firepower to beat Denver, while the Nuggets will need some time to get into a flow with Jokic back into the mix.

The Mavericks have held its last three opponents to 93, 119, and 91 points and the Nuggets allowed 101, 105, and 110 points in that same span. I like the Under 225.5 as the best bet in this game.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Nuggets and the Mavericks:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Denver on the ML (-165)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Denver -4 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 225.5 points

