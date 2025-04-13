Magic vs. Hawks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 13

It’s Sunday, April 13, and the Orlando Magic (41-40) and Atlanta Hawks (39-42) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Magic are currently 19-21 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Hawks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. Orlando is 2-1 against Atlanta this season and won the most recent matchup, 119-114.

Atlanta and Orlando are locked into the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds of the Eastern Conference, so the two will play on Tuesday night in Orlando. The winner of that game will be the No. 7 seed and play the Celtics in the first round, while the loser will have to play the winner of the No. 9 and No. 10 seed matchup (Chicago/Miami) to see who plays the Cavaliers.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Magic vs. Hawks live today

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-dayNBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Magic vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Magic (+105), Hawks (-125)

Spread: Hawks -1.5

Over/Under: 218 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 108.63, and the Hawks 109.42.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Magic vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under:

“Both teams are locked into meeting each other in the play-in tournament, so I have to lean the Under here. These teams met a little over a week ago and combined for 231 points and now that they know they are playing each other, I’d expect neither side to want to show their cards much or tire out the starters. It’s under or pass.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Hawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 218.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Hawks on Sunday

The Magic have won their last 7 matchups against divisional opponents

The Magic’s last 3 road trips to the Hawks have stayed under the Total

The Magic have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division opponents

The Magic are 18-21 on the road this season but have won their last 5 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

