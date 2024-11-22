Patriots at Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The New England Patriots (3-8) fly south for a rematch against the Miami Dolphins (4-6) in Week 12 after losing 15-10 earlier this season in Week 5.

However, so much has changed since their first meeting. That game featured Tyler Huntley and Jacoby Brissett at QB, while this week marks the first of potentially many matchups between Tua Tagovailoa and Drake Maye.

The Dolphins are 2-2 in four starts since Tagovailoa’s return to the lineup from a concussion, including winning two straight for the first time all season. Tagovailoa and co. also scored 30-plus in their Week 11 matchup against the Raiders, which is the first time they’ve hit that mark since Week 15 of 2023.

The Pats are 2-4 in Maye’s six starts this season, but the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft is coming off a career-high 282 passing yards in a narrow loss to the Rams in Week 11.

Can New England get back on track against a division foe in Miami? History is not in the Patriots’ favor as the Dolphins have won three in a row against them and seven of the last eight matchups.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details and how to watch Patriots at Dolphins

· Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

· Time: 1 PM ET

· Site: Hard Rock Stadium

· City: Miami Gardens, FL

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game Odds for Patriots at Dolphins

The latest odds courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: New England Patriots (+310), Miami Dolphins (-395)

· Spread: Dolphins -7.5

· Total: 46

The line has come down 0.5 points as the books have seen a little money of late come in on the Pats while the Total sits where it opened at 46 points.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Patriots at Dolphins

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between New England and Miami:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dolphins ATS.

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 46.

Patriots at Dolphins Betting Trends and Stats

· New England is 4-6-1 against the spread this season.

· New England is 6-5 to the OVER this season.

· Miami is 4-6 against the spread this season.

· Miami is 4-6 to the OVER this season.

· The Dolphins have covered the Spread in 10 of their last 12 home games against the Patriots.

· The Under is 4-1 in the Dolphins’ last 5 matchups against divisional opponents.

Quarterback Matchup for Patriots at Dolphins

· New England: Drake Maye – threw for a career high 282 yards (29-39) in the Pats’ 28-22 loss to the Rams. Threw 2 TDs and 1 INT in the game.

· Miami: Tua Tagovailoa – completed 77.8% of his passes and threw for 288 yards in the win over the Raiders. Since returning from his most recent concussion, the veteran has thrown 7 TD passes and just 1 INT.

Patriots at Dolphins Injury Update



Miami OT Terron Armstead (knee) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Miami DT Calais Campbell (rest) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Miami CB Kendall Fuller (concussion) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Miami G Isaiah Wynn (quad) was limited at practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Miami S Jordan Poyer (rest) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

New England DT Jaquelin Roy (neck) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

New England DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

New England OT Vederian Lowe (shoulder) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

New England G Cole Strange (knee) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

New England DT Davon Godchaux (back) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

New England DT Daniel Ekuale (elbow) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

New England LB Keion White (knee) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

New England LB Anfernee Jennings (knee) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

New England S Kyle Dugger (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

New England S Marte Mapu (neck) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

