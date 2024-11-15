Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers face off in a crucial NFC West showdown for the second time this season. The 49ers held the advantage in the first game of the season, beating the Seahawks 36-24 in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football. The 49ers would sweep the Seahawks for the third straight season with a win.

Despite being 5-4, the 49ers are a 6.5-point favorite in this game against Seattle.

The Seahawks have lost back-to-back games and five of their last six.

After a rough start to the season, the 49ers are back above .500. They have won three of their last four and are carrying a two-game winning streak into their game against the Seahawks.

Reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffery, is finally healthy. As the team continues to get healthy, there is no doubt they will be a force for the rest of the season.

Game Details and How to Watch Seahawks @ 49ers

· Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

· Time: 4:05 PM ET

· Site: Levi’s Stadium

· City: Santa Clara, CA

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Seahawks @ 49ers

The latest odds as of Friday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Seattle Seahawks (+230), San Francisco 49ers (-280)

· Spread: 49ers -6.5

· Total: 48.5

The spread opened at 49ers -7 but has moved slightly to -6.5. The line shift is likely a reflection of Seattle’s resilience despite their record. The total of 45.5 suggests expectations of a moderately high-scoring game, but the 49ers’ defense is one of the toughest units in the league, which could suppress scoring.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing 49ers -6.5:

“While the 49ers have found a way to start winning again, it feels their number is a bit too big. Right? They haven’t won a game by more than six points in over three games. However, the last game these two teams played, the Niners won by eight points in Seattle.

The Seahawks get DK Metcalf this week, but their team is not as good as advertised. They are just 2-6 against the spread this season and have plenty of moments of dysfunction.

Take the less obvious line here and watch the Niners cover the 6.5 points at home.”

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Team Stats, Betting Trends

· The 49ers are 4-5 against the spread

· The Seahawks are 2-6-1 against the spread

· The Seahawks have failed to cover in six of their nine games this season

· The 49ers have won three straight matchups against NFC teams

· The Under has cashed in the Seahawks’ last three games

Expert picks & predictions for Seahawks @ 49ers

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the 49ers on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the 49ers laying the 6.5 points.

· Total : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 48.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers

· Seahawks: Geno Smith has struggled with ball security this season. He’s thrown just 11 touchdowns and has thrown a whopping 10 interceptions.

· 49ers: Brock Purdy has been asked to do a lot while Christian McCaffery has been out. He’s thrown for 2,454 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

Seahawks and 49ers Player News & Injuries

· DE Leonard Williams (foot) is questionable

· CB Coby Bryant (illness) is questionable

· TE Noah Fant (groin) is questionable

· LB Boye Mafe (knee) is questionable

· WR Jauan Jennings (ankle) is questionable

· TE George Kittle (hamstring) is questionable

· RB Christian McCaffery (Achillies) is questionable

· CB Charvarius Ward (personal) is questionable

