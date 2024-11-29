Seahawks vs Jets Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Inury News, Betting Trends and Stats

The Seattle Seahawks fly to the East Coast to take on the grounded New York Jets.

The Jets are coming out of a bye week after two straight losses and a 1-7 stretch over the last two months. New York is 3-8 and in disarray, as they need to win out or come close to that with a ton of help to make the playoffs. New York lost 28-27 on a last-minute touchdown by Anthony Richardson and the Colts in the previous game.

The Seahawks went from out of the playoff picture at 4-5 and now to atop the NFC West division and the No. 3 seed in the NFC at 6-5. All it took was two wins over the Cardinals and 49ers following the bye week. However, Seattle is playing its first game away from the West Coast since October 20 and is listed as a slight favorite against New York.

Game Details and How to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. the New York Jets on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM EST

· Site: MetLife Stadium

· City: East Rutherford, NJ

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Jets vs. Seahawks

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Jets (+100), Seattle Seahawks (-120)

Spread: Seahawks -1 (-110)

Total: 42.0

This spread touched Seattle -2.5 but has come back down to almost a pick-em as sharp money has respected the Jets at home coming off a bye with the fact Seattle has been on the West Coast for over a month. The total opened at 43.5 and has been played down to 42.0 or 41.5 mostly everywhere with 43.0 being a key number.

Expert picks & predictions for Seahawks vs Jets

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes a slow start between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets:

“The Seahawks and Jets are two of the lowest-scoring first-quarter teams in the NFL over the last three games. Both teams rank second to last with 1.0 first-quarter points per game in that span, meaning they scored one field goal apiece.

New York is coming off a bye week at 3-8 and there has been no talk of reviving the season but yet who will be quarterbacking and coaching this team next year?

Seattle is coming from the West Coast, which is never easy. The Seahawks led 3-0 at Atlanta, trailed at Detroit 7-0, and were tied at New England 7-7 in the only trips across time zones. In fact, the Seahawks have been on the West Coast for five weeks with a bye week sandwiched in. I don’t like this spot for Seattle.

I played the first quarter Under 7.5 points at -125 odds and would go down to Under 6.5.”

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks team stats, betting trends

Seattle is 4-6-1 ATS this season and 2-1-1 ATS on the road.

New York is 3-8 ATS this season, ranking tied for second-worst.

The Jets are 2-3 ATS at home and 0-1 ATS as a home underdog.

Geno Smith has one touchdown and two interceptions during Seattle’s two-game winning streak.

Aaron Rodgers has 7 touchdowns and 0 interceptions over the last four games.

Breece Hall scored a season-high two touchdowns versus the Colts.

Davante Adams caught at least six passes in three straight games.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 23 receptions on 31 targets for 367 yards, and 3 touchdowns in the last three games.

Quarterback matchup for Seattle vs. New York

New York: Aaron Rodgers – Rodgers has 17 touchdowns to 7 interceptions this year and is currently on an impressive 7 touchdowns to no interception stretch over the last four games. Sadly, New York has one win in that stretch.

Seattle: Geno Smith - Smith has 14 total touchdowns to 12 interceptions on the season and is on a four-game interception streak. Smith is completing 69.1% of his passes this season (2nd-highest of his career) but has the 22nd-rated QBR (54.5).

Seahawks and Jets injury update

The Seahawks’ TE Noah Fant (groin), WR Laviska Shenault (back), and DB AJ Finley (ankle) are all questionable, while NT Cameron Young (knee) and TE Brady Russell (foot) are out.

New York’s LB C.J. Mosley (neck), OT Tyron Smith (neck), and WR Allen Lazard (chest) are all out, while DL Solomon Thomas (knee) is questionable.

