How to watch Nebraska vs Ohio State women’s volleyball: TV/ stream info, schedule, rosters, and more
This Saturday, October 19 features a Big Ten women’s volleyball showdown as the Nebraska Huskers face the Ohio State Buckeyes at 3:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.
Nebraska leads the all-time series against Ohio State 19-10 but has yet to secure a victory at the Covelli Center.
The Huskers are led by head coach John Cook, who is in his 25th season at the helm. Under his leadership, the team has won four NCAA Championships, made 11 NCAA semifinal appearances, and secured 9 Big 12 titles along with 4 Big Ten titles.
Head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg has been with the Buckeyes since 2020. A former player from 1996 to 1999, she guided the Buckeyes to four consecutive NCAA tournaments during her playing career.
See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream Saturday’s Nebraska vs Ohio State women’s volleyball game.
How to watch Nebraska vs Ohio State Women’s Volleyball:
- When: Saturday, October 19
- Where: Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Roster:
Bergen Reilly - Setter
Rebekah Allick - Middle Blocker
Laney Choboy - Defensive Specialist/ Libero
Maisie Boesiger - Defensive Specialist/Libero
Lexi Rodriguez - Defensive Specialist/Libero
Kennedi Orr - Setter
Olivia Mauch - Defensive Specialist/Libero
Leyla Blackwell - Middle Blocker
Taylor Landfair - Outside Hitter
Merritt Beason - Outside Hitter
Andi Jackson - Middle Blocker
Skyler Pierce - Outside Hitter
Lindsay Krause - Outside Hitter
Harper Murray - Outside Hitter
Ohio State Women’s Volleyball Roster:
Ava Shankle - Right-Side Hitter/Setter
Ella Wrobel - Outside Hitter
Kamiah Gibson - Outside Hitter
Olivia Hasbrook - Defensive Specialist
Mia Tuman - Setter
Lauren Murphy - Outside Hitter/Right-side Hitter
Sydney Taylor - Defensive Specialist
Meghan McCann - Defensive Specialist
Emmi Sellman - Outside Hitter
Kaitlyn Hoffman - Defensive Specialist
Reese Wuebker - Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist
Abby Yoder - Setter
Kaia Castle - Middle Blocker
Rylee Rader - Middle Blocker
Zaria Ragler - Middle Blocker
Emily Londot - Middle Blocker
Grace Egan - Outside Hitter
Eloise Brandewie - Middle Blocker
How to watch Ohio State vs Nebraska women’s volleyball on Peacock:
See below for the schedule of Big Ten women’s volleyball games airing on NBC and Peacock:
