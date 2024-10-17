How to watch Nebraska vs Ohio State women’s volleyball: TV/ stream info, schedule, rosters, and more

This Saturday, October 19 features a Big Ten women’s volleyball showdown as the Nebraska Huskers face the Ohio State Buckeyes at 3:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Nebraska leads the all-time series against Ohio State 19-10 but has yet to secure a victory at the Covelli Center.

The Huskers are led by head coach John Cook, who is in his 25th season at the helm. Under his leadership, the team has won four NCAA Championships, made 11 NCAA semifinal appearances, and secured 9 Big 12 titles along with 4 Big Ten titles.

Head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg has been with the Buckeyes since 2020. A former player from 1996 to 1999, she guided the Buckeyes to four consecutive NCAA tournaments during her playing career.

How to watch Nebraska vs Ohio State Women’s Volleyball:

When: Saturday, October 19

Saturday, October 19 Where: Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio

Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Roster:

Bergen Reilly - Setter

Rebekah Allick - Middle Blocker

Laney Choboy - Defensive Specialist/ Libero

Maisie Boesiger - Defensive Specialist/Libero

Lexi Rodriguez - Defensive Specialist/Libero

Kennedi Orr - Setter

Olivia Mauch - Defensive Specialist/Libero

Leyla Blackwell - Middle Blocker

Taylor Landfair - Outside Hitter

Merritt Beason - Outside Hitter

Andi Jackson - Middle Blocker

Skyler Pierce - Outside Hitter

Lindsay Krause - Outside Hitter

Harper Murray - Outside Hitter

Ohio State Women’s Volleyball Roster:

Ava Shankle - Right-Side Hitter/Setter

Ella Wrobel - Outside Hitter

Kamiah Gibson - Outside Hitter

Olivia Hasbrook - Defensive Specialist

Mia Tuman - Setter

Lauren Murphy - Outside Hitter/Right-side Hitter

Sydney Taylor - Defensive Specialist

Meghan McCann - Defensive Specialist

Emmi Sellman - Outside Hitter

Kaitlyn Hoffman - Defensive Specialist

Reese Wuebker - Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist

Abby Yoder - Setter

Kaia Castle - Middle Blocker

Rylee Rader - Middle Blocker

Zaria Ragler - Middle Blocker

Emily Londot - Middle Blocker

Grace Egan - Outside Hitter

Eloise Brandewie - Middle Blocker

See below for the schedule of Big Ten women’s volleyball games airing on NBC and Peacock:

NBC Sports' @B1GVolleyball schedule begins this Saturday with No. 2 Nebraska visiting Ohio State at 3:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/9Py9hbb1PA — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) October 17, 2024

