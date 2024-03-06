2024 March Madness: When is Selection Sunday?

The 2024 March Madness tournament begins on Tuesday, March 19, and runs through Monday, April 8 for the men. The women’s tournament tips off on Wednesday, March 20, and runs through Sunday, April 7.

The excitement begins with Selection Sunday on March 17. See below for everything you need to know about Selection Sunday and the 2024 March Madness tournaments.



When is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday takes place on Sunday, March 17. The men’s tournament seeds and teams will be revealed at 6:00 PM ET (CBS) while the women’s schedule will be revealed at 8:00 PM ET (ESPN).

How can I watch the Men’s 2024 March Madness Tournament?

The men’s tournament will be available on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. You can also live stream the tournament on the NCAA’s website.

Who won the men’s tournament last year?

UConn defeated San Diego State 76-59 in the final last year to take the 2023 NCAA title.

How can I watch the Women’s 2024 March Madness Tournament?

The women’s tournament will be available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS.

Who won the women’s tournament last year?

LSU won the 2023 NCAA Women’s title after defeating Iowa 102-85.

Key dates for the 2024 Men’s March Madness Tournament:

Selection Sunday: March 17

March 17 First Four: March 19-20

March 19-20 First Round: March 21-22

March 21-22 Second Round: March 23-24

March 23-24 Sweet 16: March 28-29

March 28-29 Elite Eight : March 30-31

: March 30-31 Final Four: April 6

April 6 NCAA Championship Game: April 8



Key Dates for the 2024 Women’s March Madness Tournament:

Selection Sunday: March 17

March 17 First Four: March 20-21

March 20-21 First Round: March 22-23

March 22-23 Second Round: March 24-25

March 24-25 Sweet 16: March 29-30

March 29-30 Elite Eight: March 31-April 1

March 31-April 1 Final Four: Friday, April 5

Friday, April 5 Women’s NCAA Championship Game: Sunday, April 7

