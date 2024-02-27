March Madness history: Past winners, most titles, Final Four appearances, winningest coaches and more

It’s almost that time of year. March is around the corner, which means one thing: March Madness.

From Selection Sunday, which falls on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) this year, until the champions cut down the nets, the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments will be top of mind for sports fans.

Last year, Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies and Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers claimed their respective national titles. Where do those schools rank in the history of the men’s and women’s NCAA tournament — which dates back to 1939 for the men and 1982 for the women?

Here’s everything you need to know regarding March Madness history, including past winners, most titles, most Final Four appearances, winningest coaches, Most Outstanding Player Award winners and more.



Which schools have the most Final Four appearances in history?

North Carolina leads the way on the men’s side with 21 Final Four appearances, followed by UCLA with 18 and then Duke and Kentucky with 17 each.

On the women’s side, UConn has advanced to 22 Final Fours, followed by Tennessee with 18, Stanford at 15 and Louisiana Tech at 10.

Which coach has the most titles in March Madness history?

UCLA head coach John Wooden holds the record for men’s NCAA championships with 10, followed by Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski at five and then Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp with four.

However, UConn coach Geno Auriemma has the overall record with 11. Tennessee’s Pat Summit is right behind him with eight on the women’s side.

Which schools have the most March Madness titles?

On the men’s side, UCLA has the most March Madness titles with 11, but the Bruins haven’t won one since 1995. Kentucky is behind them with eight, having last won in 2012, followed by North Carolina with six (last won in 2017).

On the women’s side, UConn also has 11 titles, having last won it all in 2016. After the Huskies, Tennessee has eight (last won in 2008) and then Baylor (last won in 2019) and Stanford (last won in 2021) have three apiece.

Complete list of men’s March Madness champions

YEAR MEN’S CHAMP (RECORD) RUNNER-UP 2023 UConn (31-8) San Diego State 2022 Kansas (34-6) North Carolina 2021 Baylor (28-2) Gonzaga 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- 2019 Virginia (35-3) Texas Tech 2018 Villanova (36-4) Michigan 2017 North Carolina (33-7) Gonzaga 2016 Villanova (35-5) North Carolina 2015 Duke (35-4) Wisconsin 2014 Connecticut (32-8) Kentucky 2013 Louisville (35-5)* (Later vacated) Michigan 2012 Kentucky (38-2) Kansas 2011 Connecticut (32-9) Butler 2010 Duke (35-5) Butler 2009 North Carolina (34-4) Michigan State 2008 Kansas (37-3) Memphis 2007 Florida (35-5) Ohio State 2006 Florida (33-6) UCLA 2005 North Carolina (33-4) Illinois 2004 Connecticut (33-6) Georgia Tech 2003 Syracuse (30-5) Kansas 2002 Maryland (32-4) Indiana 2001 Duke (35-4) Arizona 2000 Michigan State (32-7) Florida 1999 Connecticut (34-2) Duke 1998 Kentucky (35-4) Utah 1997 Arizona (25-9) Kentucky 1996 Kentucky (34-2) Syracuse 1995 UCLA (31-2) Arkansas 1994 Arkansas (31-3) Duke 1993 North Carolina (34-4) Michigan 1992 Duke (34-2) Michigan 1991 Duke (32-7) Kansas 1990 UNLV (35-5) Duke 1989 Michigan (30-7) Seton Hall 1988 Kansas (27-11) Oklahoma 1987 Indiana (30-4) Syracuse 1986 Louisville (32-7) Duke 1985 Villanova (25-10) Georgetown 1984 Georgetown (34-3) Houston 1983 North Carolina State (26-10) Houston 1982 North Carolina (32-2) Georgetown 1981 Indiana (26-9) North Carolina 1980 Louisville (33-3) UCLA 1979 Michigan State (26-6) Indiana State 1978 Kentucky (30-2) Duke 1977 Marquette (25-7) North Carolina 1976 Indiana (32-0) Michigan 1975 UCLA (28-3) Kentucky 1974 North Carolina State (30-1) Marquette 1973 UCLA (30-0) Memphis State 1972 UCLA (30-0) Florida State 1971 UCLA (29-1) Villanova 1970 UCLA (28-2) Jacksonville 1969 UCLA (29-1) Purdue 1968 UCLA (29-1) North Carolina 1967 UCLA (30-0) Dayton 1966 UTEP (28-1) Kentucky 1965 UCLA (28-2) Michigan 1964 UCLA (30-0) Duke 1963 Loyola (Ill.) (29-2) Cincinnati 1962 Cincinnati (29-2) Ohio State 1961 Cincinnati (27-3) Ohio State 1960 Ohio State (25-3) California 1959 California (25-4) West Virginia 1958 Kentucky (23-6) Seattle 1957 North Carolina (32-0) Kansas 1956 San Francisco (29-0) Iowa 1955 San Francisco (28-1) LaSalle 1954 La Salle (26-4) Bradley 1953 Indiana (23-3) Kansas 1952 Kansas (28-3) St. John’s 1951 Kentucky (32-2) Kansas State 1950 CCNY (24-5) Bradley 1949 Kentucky (32-2) Oklahoma A&M 1948 Kentucky (36-3) Baylor 1947 Holy Cross (27-3) Oklahoma 1946 Oklahoma State (31-2) North Carolina 1945 Oklahoma State (27-4) NYU 1944 Utah (21-4) Dartmouth 1943 Wyoming (31-2) Georgetown 1942 Stanford (28-4) Dartmouth 1941 Wisconsin (20-3) Washington State 1940 Indiana (20-3) Kansas 1939 Oregon (29-5) Ohio State

Complete list of women’s March Madness champions

YEAR WOMEN’S CHAMP (RECORD) RUNNER-UP 2023 LSU (34-2) Iowa 2022 South Carolina (35-2) UConn 2021 Stanford (31-2) Arizona 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- 2019 Baylor (37-1) Notre Dame 2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Mississippi State 2017 South Carolina (33-4) Mississippi State 2016 Connecticut (38-0) Syracuse 2015 Connecticut (38-1) Notre Dame 2014 Connecticut (40-0) Notre Dame 2013 Connecticut (35-4) Louisville 2012 Baylor (40-0) Notre Dame 2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Notre Dame 2010 Connecticut (39-0) Stanford 2009 Connecticut (39-0) Louisville 2008 Tennessee (36-2) Stanford 2007 Tennessee (34-3) Rutgers 2006 Maryland (34-4) Duke 2005 Baylor (33-3) Michigan State 2004 Connecticut (31-4) Tennessee 2003 Connecticut (37-1) Tennessee 2002 Connecticut (39-0) Oklahoma 2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Purdue 2000 Connecticut (36-1) Tennessee 1999 Purdue (34-1) Duke 1998 Tennessee (39-0) Louisiana Tech 1997 Tennessee (29-10) Old Dominion 1996 Tennessee (32-4) Georgia 1995 Connecticut (35-0) Tennessee 1994 North Carolina (33-2) Louisiana Tech 1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Ohio State 1992 Stanford (30-3) Western Kentucky 1991 Tennessee (30-5) Virginia 1990 Stanford (32-1) Auburn 1989 Tennessee (35-2) Auburn 1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Auburn 1987 Tennessee (28-6) Louisiana Tech 1986 Texas (34-0) Southern California 1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Georgia 1984 Southern California (29-4) Tennessee 1983 Southern California (31-2) Louisiana Tech 1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Cheyney

Has any player won multiple Most Outstanding Player Awards?

In the history of the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments, only 10 players have won multiple Most Outstanding Player Awards. UConn’s Breanna Stewart holds the record with four, winning it in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. UCLA’s Lew Alcindor (better known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) is the only other to have more than two, having won it in 1967, 1968 and 1969.

Men’s MOP

Bob Kurland, Oklahoma A&M (1945, 1946)

Alex Groza, Kentucky (1948, 1949)

Jerry Lucas, Ohio State (1960, 1961)

Lew Alcindor, UCLA (1967, 1968, 1969)

Bill Walton, UCLA (1972, 1973)

Women’s MOP

Cheryl Miller, USC (1983, 1984)

Chamique Holdsclaw, Tennessee (1997, 1998)

Diana Taurasi, UConn (2003, 2004)

Candace Parker, Tennessee (2007, 2008)

Breanna Stewart, UConn (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Complete list of men’s Most Outstanding Players (1939-2023)

YEAR NAME SCHOOL 2023 Adama Sanogo UConn 2022 Ochai Agbaji Kansas 2021 Jared Butler Baylor 2019 Kyle Guy Virginia 2018 Donte DiVincenzo Villanova 2017 Joel Berry II North Carolina 2016 Ryan Arcidiacono Villanova 2015 Tyus Jones Duke 2014 Shabazz Napier UConn 2013 Luke Hancock Louisville* 2012 Anthony Davis Kentucky 2011 Kemba Walker UConn 2010 Kyler Singler Duke 2009 Wayne Ellington North Carolina 2008 Mario Chalmers Kansas 2007 Corey Brewer Florida 2006 Joakim Noah Florida 2005 Sean May North Carolina 2004 Emeka Okafor UConn 2003 Carmelo Anthony Syracuse 2002 Juan Dixon Maryland 2001 Shane Battier Duke 2000 Mateen Cleaves Michigan State 1999 Richard Hamilton UConn 1998 Jeff Sheppard Kentucky 1997 Miles Simon Arizona 1996 Tony Delk Kentucky 1995 Ed O’Bannon UCLA 1994 Corliss Williamson Arkansas 1993 Donald Williams North Carolina 1992 Bobby Hurley Duke 1991 Christian Laettner Duke 1990 Anderson Hunt UNLV 1989 Glen Rice Michigan 1988 Danny Manning Kansas 1987 Keith Smart Indiana 1986 Pervis Ellison Louisville 1985 Ed Pinckney Villanova 1984 Patrick Ewing Georgetown 1983 Akeem Olajuwon Houston 1982 James Worthy North Carolina 1981 Isiah Thomas Indiana 1980 Darrell Griffith Louisville 1979 Magic Johnson Michigan State 1978 Jack Givens Kentucky 1977 Butch Lee Marquette 1976 Kent Benson Indiana 1975 Richard Washington UCLA 1974 David Thompson NC State 1973 Bill Walton UCLA 1972 Bill Walton UCLA 1971 Vacated N/A 1970 Sidney Wicks UCLA 1969 Lew Alcindor UCLA 1968 Lew Alcindor UCLA 1967 Lew Alcindor UCLA 1966 Jerry Chambers Utah 1965 Bill Bradley Princeton 1964 Walt Hazzard UCLA 1963 Art Heyman Duke 1962 Paul Hogue Cincinnati 1961 Jerry Lucas Ohio State 1960 Jerry Lucas Ohio State 1959 Jerry West West Virginia 1958 Elgin Baylor Seattle 1957 Wilt Chamberlain Kansas 1956 Hal Lear Temple 1955 Bill Russell San Francisco 1954 Tom Gola La Salle 1953 B.H. Born Kansas 1952 Clyde Lovellette Kansas 1951 Bill Spivey Kentucky 1950 Irwin Dambrot CCNY 1949 Alex Groza Kentucky 1948 Alex Groza Kentucky 1947 George Kaftan Holy Cross 1946 Bob Kurland Oklahoma A&M 1945 Bob Kurland Oklahoma A&M 1944 Arnie Ferrin Utah 1943 Ken Sailors Wyoming 1942 Howie Dallmar Stanford 1941 John Kotz Wisconsin 1940 Marvin Huffman Indiana 1939 Jimmy Hull Ohio State

Complete list of women’s Most Outstanding Players (1982-2023)