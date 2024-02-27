 Skip navigation
March Madness history: Past winners, most titles, Final Four appearances, winningest coaches and more

  
Published February 27, 2024 05:10 PM
It’s almost that time of year. March is around the corner, which means one thing: March Madness.

From Selection Sunday, which falls on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) this year, until the champions cut down the nets, the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments will be top of mind for sports fans.

Last year, Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies and Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers claimed their respective national titles. Where do those schools rank in the history of the men’s and women’s NCAA tournament — which dates back to 1939 for the men and 1982 for the women?

Here’s everything you need to know regarding March Madness history, including past winners, most titles, most Final Four appearances, winningest coaches, Most Outstanding Player Award winners and more.

    Which schools have the most Final Four appearances in history?

    North Carolina leads the way on the men’s side with 21 Final Four appearances, followed by UCLA with 18 and then Duke and Kentucky with 17 each.

    On the women’s side, UConn has advanced to 22 Final Fours, followed by Tennessee with 18, Stanford at 15 and Louisiana Tech at 10.

    Which coach has the most titles in March Madness history?

    UCLA head coach John Wooden holds the record for men’s NCAA championships with 10, followed by Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski at five and then Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp with four.

    However, UConn coach Geno Auriemma has the overall record with 11. Tennessee’s Pat Summit is right behind him with eight on the women’s side.

    Which schools have the most March Madness titles?

    On the men’s side, UCLA has the most March Madness titles with 11, but the Bruins haven’t won one since 1995. Kentucky is behind them with eight, having last won in 2012, followed by North Carolina with six (last won in 2017).

    On the women’s side, UConn also has 11 titles, having last won it all in 2016. After the Huskies, Tennessee has eight (last won in 2008) and then Baylor (last won in 2019) and Stanford (last won in 2021) have three apiece.

    Complete list of men’s March Madness champions

    YEARMEN’S CHAMP (RECORD)RUNNER-UP
    2023UConn (31-8)San Diego State
    2022Kansas (34-6)North Carolina
    2021Baylor (28-2)Gonzaga
    2020Canceled due to Covid-19--
    2019Virginia (35-3)Texas Tech
    2018Villanova (36-4)Michigan
    2017North Carolina (33-7)Gonzaga
    2016Villanova (35-5)North Carolina
    2015Duke (35-4)Wisconsin
    2014Connecticut (32-8)Kentucky
    2013Louisville (35-5)* (Later vacated)Michigan
    2012Kentucky (38-2)Kansas
    2011Connecticut (32-9)Butler
    2010Duke (35-5)Butler
    2009North Carolina (34-4)Michigan State
    2008Kansas (37-3)Memphis
    2007Florida (35-5)Ohio State
    2006Florida (33-6)UCLA
    2005North Carolina (33-4)Illinois
    2004Connecticut (33-6)Georgia Tech
    2003Syracuse (30-5)Kansas
    2002Maryland (32-4)Indiana
    2001Duke (35-4)Arizona
    2000Michigan State (32-7)Florida
    1999Connecticut (34-2)Duke
    1998Kentucky (35-4)Utah
    1997Arizona (25-9)Kentucky
    1996Kentucky (34-2)Syracuse
    1995UCLA (31-2)Arkansas
    1994Arkansas (31-3)Duke
    1993North Carolina (34-4)Michigan
    1992Duke (34-2)Michigan
    1991Duke (32-7)Kansas
    1990UNLV (35-5)Duke
    1989Michigan (30-7)Seton Hall
    1988Kansas (27-11)Oklahoma
    1987Indiana (30-4)Syracuse
    1986Louisville (32-7)Duke
    1985Villanova (25-10)Georgetown
    1984Georgetown (34-3)Houston
    1983North Carolina State (26-10)Houston
    1982North Carolina (32-2)Georgetown
    1981Indiana (26-9)North Carolina
    1980Louisville (33-3)UCLA
    1979Michigan State (26-6)Indiana State
    1978Kentucky (30-2)Duke
    1977Marquette (25-7)North Carolina
    1976Indiana (32-0)Michigan
    1975UCLA (28-3)Kentucky
    1974North Carolina State (30-1)Marquette
    1973UCLA (30-0)Memphis State
    1972UCLA (30-0)Florida State
    1971UCLA (29-1)Villanova
    1970UCLA (28-2)Jacksonville
    1969UCLA (29-1)Purdue
    1968UCLA (29-1)North Carolina
    1967UCLA (30-0)Dayton
    1966UTEP (28-1)Kentucky
    1965UCLA (28-2)Michigan
    1964UCLA (30-0)Duke
    1963Loyola (Ill.) (29-2)Cincinnati
    1962Cincinnati (29-2)Ohio State
    1961Cincinnati (27-3)Ohio State
    1960Ohio State (25-3)California
    1959California (25-4)West Virginia
    1958Kentucky (23-6)Seattle
    1957North Carolina (32-0)Kansas
    1956San Francisco (29-0)Iowa
    1955San Francisco (28-1)LaSalle
    1954La Salle (26-4)Bradley
    1953Indiana (23-3)Kansas
    1952Kansas (28-3)St. John’s
    1951Kentucky (32-2)Kansas State
    1950CCNY (24-5)Bradley
    1949Kentucky (32-2)Oklahoma A&M
    1948Kentucky (36-3)Baylor
    1947Holy Cross (27-3)Oklahoma
    1946Oklahoma State (31-2)North Carolina
    1945Oklahoma State (27-4)NYU
    1944Utah (21-4)Dartmouth
    1943Wyoming (31-2)Georgetown
    1942Stanford (28-4)Dartmouth
    1941Wisconsin (20-3)Washington State
    1940Indiana (20-3)Kansas
    1939Oregon (29-5)Ohio State

    Complete list of women’s March Madness champions

    YEARWOMEN’S CHAMP (RECORD)RUNNER-UP
    2023LSU (34-2)Iowa
    2022South Carolina (35-2)UConn
    2021Stanford (31-2)Arizona
    2020Canceled due to Covid-19--
    2019Baylor (37-1)Notre Dame
    2018Notre Dame (34-3)Mississippi State
    2017South Carolina (33-4)Mississippi State
    2016Connecticut (38-0)Syracuse
    2015Connecticut (38-1)Notre Dame
    2014Connecticut (40-0)Notre Dame
    2013Connecticut (35-4)Louisville
    2012Baylor (40-0)Notre Dame
    2011Texas A&M (33-5)Notre Dame
    2010Connecticut (39-0)Stanford
    2009Connecticut (39-0)Louisville
    2008Tennessee (36-2)Stanford
    2007Tennessee (34-3)Rutgers
    2006Maryland (34-4)Duke
    2005Baylor (33-3)Michigan State
    2004Connecticut (31-4)Tennessee
    2003Connecticut (37-1)Tennessee
    2002Connecticut (39-0)Oklahoma
    2001Notre Dame (34-2)Purdue
    2000Connecticut (36-1)Tennessee
    1999Purdue (34-1)Duke
    1998Tennessee (39-0)Louisiana Tech
    1997Tennessee (29-10)Old Dominion
    1996Tennessee (32-4)Georgia
    1995Connecticut (35-0)Tennessee
    1994North Carolina (33-2)Louisiana Tech
    1993Texas Tech (31-3)Ohio State
    1992Stanford (30-3)Western Kentucky
    1991Tennessee (30-5)Virginia
    1990Stanford (32-1)Auburn
    1989Tennessee (35-2)Auburn
    1988Louisiana Tech (32-2)Auburn
    1987Tennessee (28-6)Louisiana Tech
    1986Texas (34-0)Southern California
    1985Old Dominion (31-3)Georgia
    1984Southern California (29-4)Tennessee
    1983Southern California (31-2)Louisiana Tech
    1982Louisiana Tech (35-1)Cheyney

    Has any player won multiple Most Outstanding Player Awards?

    In the history of the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments, only 10 players have won multiple Most Outstanding Player Awards. UConn’s Breanna Stewart holds the record with four, winning it in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. UCLA’s Lew Alcindor (better known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) is the only other to have more than two, having won it in 1967, 1968 and 1969.

    Men’s MOP

    Bob Kurland, Oklahoma A&M (1945, 1946)
    Alex Groza, Kentucky (1948, 1949)
    Jerry Lucas, Ohio State (1960, 1961)
    Lew Alcindor, UCLA (1967, 1968, 1969)
    Bill Walton, UCLA (1972, 1973)

    Women’s MOP

    Cheryl Miller, USC (1983, 1984)
    Chamique Holdsclaw, Tennessee (1997, 1998)
    Diana Taurasi, UConn (2003, 2004)
    Candace Parker, Tennessee (2007, 2008)
    Breanna Stewart, UConn (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

    Complete list of men’s Most Outstanding Players (1939-2023)

    YEARNAMESCHOOL
    2023Adama SanogoUConn
    2022Ochai AgbajiKansas
    2021Jared ButlerBaylor
    2019Kyle GuyVirginia
    2018Donte DiVincenzoVillanova
    2017Joel Berry IINorth Carolina
    2016Ryan ArcidiaconoVillanova
    2015Tyus JonesDuke
    2014Shabazz NapierUConn
    2013Luke HancockLouisville*
    2012Anthony DavisKentucky
    2011Kemba WalkerUConn
    2010Kyler SinglerDuke
    2009Wayne EllingtonNorth Carolina
    2008Mario ChalmersKansas
    2007Corey BrewerFlorida
    2006Joakim NoahFlorida
    2005Sean MayNorth Carolina
    2004Emeka OkaforUConn
    2003Carmelo AnthonySyracuse
    2002Juan DixonMaryland
    2001Shane BattierDuke
    2000Mateen CleavesMichigan State
    1999Richard HamiltonUConn
    1998Jeff SheppardKentucky
    1997Miles SimonArizona
    1996Tony DelkKentucky
    1995Ed O’BannonUCLA
    1994Corliss WilliamsonArkansas
    1993Donald WilliamsNorth Carolina
    1992Bobby HurleyDuke
    1991Christian LaettnerDuke
    1990Anderson HuntUNLV
    1989Glen RiceMichigan
    1988Danny ManningKansas
    1987Keith SmartIndiana
    1986Pervis EllisonLouisville
    1985Ed PinckneyVillanova
    1984Patrick EwingGeorgetown
    1983Akeem OlajuwonHouston
    1982James WorthyNorth Carolina
    1981Isiah ThomasIndiana
    1980Darrell GriffithLouisville
    1979Magic JohnsonMichigan State
    1978Jack GivensKentucky
    1977Butch LeeMarquette
    1976Kent BensonIndiana
    1975Richard WashingtonUCLA
    1974David ThompsonNC State
    1973Bill Walton UCLA
    1972Bill WaltonUCLA
    1971VacatedN/A
    1970Sidney WicksUCLA
    1969Lew Alcindor UCLA
    1968Lew Alcindor UCLA
    1967Lew AlcindorUCLA
    1966Jerry Chambers Utah
    1965Bill Bradley Princeton
    1964Walt HazzardUCLA
    1963Art Heyman Duke
    1962Paul Hogue Cincinnati
    1961Jerry Lucas Ohio State
    1960Jerry LucasOhio State
    1959Jerry West West Virginia
    1958Elgin Baylor Seattle
    1957Wilt Chamberlain Kansas
    1956Hal Lear Temple
    1955Bill RussellSan Francisco
    1954Tom GolaLa Salle
    1953B.H. BornKansas
    1952Clyde LovelletteKansas
    1951Bill SpiveyKentucky
    1950Irwin DambrotCCNY
    1949Alex Groza Kentucky
    1948Alex GrozaKentucky
    1947George KaftanHoly Cross
    1946Bob Kurland Oklahoma A&M
    1945Bob KurlandOklahoma A&M
    1944Arnie FerrinUtah
    1943Ken SailorsWyoming
    1942Howie DallmarStanford
    1941John KotzWisconsin
    1940Marvin HuffmanIndiana
    1939Jimmy HullOhio State

    Complete list of women’s Most Outstanding Players (1982-2023)

    YEARPLAYERSCHOOL
    2023Angel ReeseLSU
    2022Aliyah BostonSouth Carolina
    2021Haley JonesStanford
    2019Chloe JacksonBaylor
    2018Arike OgunbowaleNotre Dame
    2017A’ja WilsonSouth Carolina
    2016Breanna StewartConnecticut
    2015Breanna StewartConnecticut
    2014Breanna StewartConnecticut
    2013Breanna StewartConnecticut
    2012Brittney GrinerBaylor
    2011Danielle AdamsTexas A&M
    2010Maya MooreConnecticut
    2009Tina CharlesConnecticut
    2008Candace ParkerTennessee
    2007Candace ParkerTennessee
    2006Laura HarperMaryland
    2005Sophia YoungBaylor
    2004Diana TaurasiConnecticut
    2003Diana TaurasiConnecticut
    2002Swin CashConnecticut
    2001Ruth RileyNotre Dame
    2000Shea RalphConnecticut
    1999Ukari FiggsPurdue
    1998Chamique HoldsclawTennessee
    1997Chamique HoldsclawTennessee
    1996Michelle MarciniakTennessee
    1995Rebecca LoboConnecticut
    1994Charlotte SmithNorth Carolina
    1993Sheryl SwoopesTexas Tech
    1992Molly GoodenbourStanford
    1991Dawn StaleyVirginia
    1990Jennifer AzziStanford
    1989Bridgette GordonTennessee
    1988Erica WestbrooksLouisiana Tech
    1987Tonya EdwardsTennessee
    1986Clarissa DavisTexas
    1985Tracy ClaxtonOld Dominion
    1984Cheryl MillerSouthern Cal
    1983Cheryl MillerSouthern Cal
    1982Janice LawrenceLouisiana Tech