How to watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info

  
Published March 12, 2024 04:38 PM

This year’s Big Ten men’s basketball tournament is set to begin following a thrilling finish in the women’s tournament. Between a heavy favorite, teams looking to jumpstart their NCAA tournament hopes and underdogs aiming to make statements, it’s sure to be another sensational week of hoops at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The action begins on Wednesday with a Round 1 double-header on Peacock. To start things off, No. 12 seed Maryland will face No. 13 Rutgers at 6:30 p.m. ET (pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET) for the right to take on No. 5 Wisconsin. About 25 minutes after that game concludes, No. 14 Michigan meets No. 11 Penn State, where the winner will move on to play No. 6 Indiana.

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Purdue looks for top overall seed

There’s plenty to keep your eyes on as things heat up. Zach Edey and the defending conference champion Boilermakers enter as clear favorites and the top seed in consecutive years. Will they clinch their second straight Big Ten tournament title and earn the NCAA tourney’s No. 1 overall seed? Can Wisconsin catch fire after its late-season fall in the standings? Could one of Maryland or Rutgers start a surprising run with an opening-round win? We shall see. Here’s all the information you need for this week’s events.

What is the schedule for the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The tournament begins Wednesday, March 13, and runs through Sunday, March 17. Things officially start on Peacock with two first-round matchups on Wednesday night. A four-game slate is on tap for second-round action on Thursday, while the top-four seeds - No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 Illinois, No. 3 Nebraska and No. 4 Northwestern - won’t hit the hardwood until Friday’s quarterfinals. Both semifinal matchups will take place on Saturday afternoon, and the final tips off at 3:30 PM EST on Sunday.

What is the full bracket for the 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament?

There are 14 teams in the tournament’s bracket. Rutgers-Maryland and Michigan-Penn State take care of the No. 14-11 seeds with Thursday’s opening round. No. 5 seed Wisconsin and No. 6 Indiana await the outcomes of these games to find out who they will face on Thursday. The second round will also see No. 8 Michigan State and No. 7 Iowa face off against lower-seeded opponents, including No. 9 Minnesota and No. 10 Ohio State.

For more information on the broadcast schedule and potential matchups, here is the full bracket:

2024 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament winners by year

Here is a list of each Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament champion:

YearChampionScoreRunner-UpMost Outstanding Player
2023Purdue67-65Penn StateZach Edey, Purdue
2022Iowa75-66PurdueKeegan Murray, Iowa
2021Illinois91-88 (OT)Ohio StateAyo Dosunmu, Illinois
2020
2019Michigan State65-60MichiganCassius Winston, Michigan State
2018Michigan75-66PurdueMoritz Wagner, Michigan
2017Michigan71-56WisconsinDerrick Walton, Michigan
2016Michigan State66-62PurdueDenzel Valentine, Michigan State
2015Wisconsin80-69 (OT)Michigan StateFrank Kaminsky, Wisconsin
2014Michigan State69-55MichiganBranden Dawson, Michigan State
2013Ohio State50-43WisconsinAaron Craft, Ohio State
2012Michigan State68-64Ohio StateDraymond Green, Michigan State
2011Ohio State71-60Penn StateJared Sullinger, Ohio State
2010Ohio State90-61MinnesotaEvan Turner, Ohio State
2009Purdue65-61Ohio StateRobbie Hummel, Purdue
2008Wisconsin61-48IllinoisMarcus Landry, Wisconsin
2007Ohio State66-49WisconsinGreg Oden, Ohio State
2006Iowa67-60Ohio StateJeff Horner, Iowa
2005Illinois54-43WisconsinJames Augustine, Illinois
2004Wisconsin70-53IllinoisDevin Harris, Wisconsin
2003Illinois72-59Ohio StateBrian Cook, Illinois
2002Ohio State (vacated)81-64IowaBoban Savovic, Ohio State
2001Iowa63-61IndianaReggie Evans, Iowa
2000Michigan State76-61IllinoisMorris Peterson, Michigan State
1999Michigan State67-50IllinoisMateen Cleaves, Michigan State
1998Michigan (vacated)76-67PurdueRobert Traylor, Michigan

Purdue aims to become the Big Ten’s first repeat champion since Michigan won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. After another year of dominance, Zach Edey has the chance to capture his second straight Most Outstanding Player award. Michigan State leads the conference with six tournament championships since 1998, but it hasn’t appeared in the title game since winning in 2019. Greg Gard’s Wisconsin Badgers look to return to the championship game for the first time since 2017 when they fell to Michigan.

Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin have each won the Big Ten tournament three times, while Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Penn State, Indiana and Nebraska have yet to win. Michigan’s 1998 title and Ohio State’s 2002 were both erased due to NCAA sanctions.