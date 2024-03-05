 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 02 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
NASCAR penalizes RFK Racing’s No. 17 team for Las Vegas infraction
Houston v Baylor
College Basketball Futures Best Bets for NCAA Champion: Houston Cougars
Orange Bowl Basketball Classic - Florida State v South Florida
American Athletic Conference Tournament Best Bets: South Florida Bulls

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfskirkcousins_240305.jpg
How would Cousins fit with the Falcons?
nbc_roto_rfstychandler_240305.jpg
Slow the roll on Chandler fantasy hype
nbc_roto_rfsjjmccarthy_240305.jpg
McCarthy could be a top-10 pick after Combine

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 02 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
NASCAR penalizes RFK Racing’s No. 17 team for Las Vegas infraction
Houston v Baylor
College Basketball Futures Best Bets for NCAA Champion: Houston Cougars
Orange Bowl Basketball Classic - Florida State v South Florida
American Athletic Conference Tournament Best Bets: South Florida Bulls

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfskirkcousins_240305.jpg
How would Cousins fit with the Falcons?
nbc_roto_rfstychandler_240305.jpg
Slow the roll on Chandler fantasy hype
nbc_roto_rfsjjmccarthy_240305.jpg
McCarthy could be a top-10 pick after Combine

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Big Ten Conference Tournament Best Bets: Illinois Fighting Illini, Ohio State Buckeyes

  
Published March 5, 2024 04:05 PM
Breaking down betting market for AAC Tournament
March 5, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the betting market for the AAC Tournament, analyzing why South Florida could hold some value.

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down some of his early bets for the Conference Tournaments, including Illinois and Ohio State in the Big Ten.

Big Ten Tournament: Illinois (+500), Ohio State (+5000)

While most people will be betting Purdue at -180 odds to win the Big Ten tournament, I think Illinois is the best bet at +500 odds.

Illinois is 9-3 over the last 12 games since Terrence Shannon returned to the lineup and the offense ranks No. 2 in the country over that span with the defense coming in first for defensive three-point rate.

The Illini are shaping up to the be the sleeper or possibly the obvious pick out of the Big Ten to make a run in March. Illinois’ road in the Big Ten tournament will likely go through Northwestern or Iowa after the first matchup, which sets up for a likely Illinois versus Purdue matchup.

As of today, March 5th, Illinois and Purdue will play tonight in Illinois. If the Illini win as home favorites, then these odds will drop from +500.

While the tournament will be hosted by Minnesota, the Gophers are not the sleeper team to win it all, while neither Northwestern or Nebraska. I beleive it’s Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are 4-1 in the last five since Jake Diebler took over coaching this team and OSU’s season is more alive than ever with recent wins over Michigan State and Purdue. Sitting at +5000, I like a sprinkle on OSU to win the Big Ten tournament.

Pick: Illinois to win the Big Ten Tournament (1u), Ohio State to win the Big Ten Tournament (0.1u)

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Mentions
Illinois Fighting Illini
Purdue Boilermakers
Ohio State Buckeyes
College Basketball VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell