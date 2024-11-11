How to watch St. Francis (PA) vs Penn State: Live stream info for Men’s Big Ten college basketball game

The St. Francis Red Flash face the Penn State Nittany Lions this Tuesday night exclusively on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET. See below to find out how to watch and live stream the St. Francis vs Penn State men’s college basketball game, as well as additional information on how to follow the all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

The two schools, roughly an hour apart, will meet for the 13th time in program history. The Nittany Lions have won the last six straight match ups and have not lost to the Red Flash since 1978.

St. Francis rallied back from a 15-point deficit against Campbell University on Sunday night, to claim a 65-54 victory, marking the Red Flash’s first win of the season. Sophomore guard Ace Talbert led the team in scoring with 18 points while junior guard Valentino Pinedo, a transfer from East Carolina, posted a career-high 15 points and 5 rebounds.

The Nittany Lions have opened up their season with back-to-back victories at home, scoring over 100 points in each of their wins against Binghamton and UMBC. Junior Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who transferred from Northern Illinois, has been a valuable addition to an already talented roster. In Friday’s victory against UMBC, Niederhauser led the team in scoring with 18 points and 9 rebounds.

Five key upperclassmen returned to Penn State’s line up this season: grad student Ace

Baldwin Jr., senior Puff Johnson, senior Nick Kern Jr., senior Zach Hicks, and senior D’Marco Dunn. They were among the team’s top seven scorers last season.

