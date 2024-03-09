Mid-American Conference Tournament Best Bets: Toledo Rockets

Vaughn Dalzell shares why he likes the Toledo Rockets to win the MAC Tournament.

MAC Conference Tournament: Toledo (+340)

The MAC Tournament is shaping up to be a three-team race between the top three seeds, Akron (+155), Ohio (+330), and Toledo (+340).

On the year, Akron is the highest-rated MAC school at No. 127 with Toledo (No. 137) and Ohio (No. 152) trailing. However, since February, Toledo’s been the highest-ranked MAC squad in that span and owns the 61st-best offense in the nation with the 29th-best three-point offense (39.7%) and 61st-ranked turnover percentage (14.4%), per Barttorvik.

The Rockets have won outright or a share of the MAC regular-season title three straight years but failed to win a conference title and auto bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Toledo lost in the second round two straight years and the conference championship last season, so they have been right there, but haven’t finished.

The Rockets’ first-round matchup is versus Kent State who Toledo beat twice this season by 14 and 15 points. The Rockets would have a second-round meeting versus Bowling Green or Central Michigan, two teams Toledo wants revenge against. Toledo dropped road games versus both and beat Bowling Green by 16 at home.

Toledo beat Ohio both times and split with Akron, which would be one of two presumed title matchups. I like Toledo’s chances, especially since the odds on favorite, Akron has lost three of the past four games to end the regular season.

I played the Toledo Rockets to win the MAC Tournament at +340 odds on DraftKings and would go down to +250.

Pick: Toledo to win the MAC Tournament (1u)

CBB Futures In My Pocket:

1u: Houston win the National Championship (+700)

1u: Iowa State to make the Final Four (+550)

1u: South Florida to win the AAC Tournament (+500)

1u: Illinois to win the Big Ten Tournament (+500)

1u: Morehead State to win the OVC Tournament (+105)

1u: Samford to win the SoCon Tournament (+155)

1u: Stetson and Vermont Conference Parlay (+103)

1u: Toledo to win the MAC Tournament (+340)

0.1u: Ohio State to win the Big Ten Tournament (+5000)

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.