Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 13

Published November 11, 2024 04:29 PM
The 2025 Navy All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, November 13 at 8 p.m. ET .

Navy All-American Bowl

The 2025 Navy All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, November 13 at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring eleven Navy All-Americans.

Navy All-Americans will be virtually presented with their exclusive Navy All-American jerseys provided by adidas.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

The 25th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup will take place on January 11, 2025, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome, airing on November 13 will honor the following players:

  • Four-star linebacker, Ohio State commit, Tarvos Alford from Vero Beach H.S. (FL)
  • Four-star wide receiver, Jabari Brady from Monarch H.S (FL)
  • Four-star defensive lineman, Notre Dame commit, Chris Burgess Jr. from Simeon Career Academy (IL)
  • Elite punter, Northwestern commit, Nikola Dugandzic from New Trier H.S. (IL)
  • Four-star tight end, Alabama commit, Kaleb Edwards from Oak Ridge H.S. (CA)
  • Five-star linebacker, USC commit, Xavier Griffin from Gainesville H.S. (GA)
  • Four-star defensive back, Florida commit, Ben Hanks Jr. from Booker T. Washington Senior H.S. (FL)
  • Elite punter, Auburn commit, John Alan McGuire from Thompson H.S. (AL)
  • Four-star defensive back, LSU commit, Kade Phillips from Hightower H.S. (TX)
  • Junior quarterback, Romin Seymour from Lawrence E. Elkins H.S. (TX)
  • Four-star defensive lineman, Florida State commit, Kevin Wynn from Greene County H.S. (GA)

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).