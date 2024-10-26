Backup QB Tayven Jackson and defense help No. 13 Indiana stay perfect with 31-17 win over Washington

Quarterback Tayven Jackson threw for one touchdown and ran for another in his first start of the season, and D’Angelo Ponds’ two interceptions both led to scores as No. 13 Indiana pulled away from Washington 31-17 on Saturday.

The Hoosiers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) have tied the 1967 Rose Bowl team for the best start in school history while staying atop the league standings.

Jackson replaced the injured Kurtis Rourke (right thumb) and went 11 of 19 with 124 yards, one TD pass and one interception, and his 2-yard TD run with 8:55 to play gave the Hoosiers a 31-14 lead. Justice Ellison carried 29 times for a season high 123 yards and one score.

The Huskies (4-4, 2-3) have lost three of four and still haven’t won outside their home stadium this season. Will Rogers was 19 of 26 for 202 yards with two interceptions. Jonah Coleman had 19 carries for 104 yards and one TD.

But this was no typical game for Indiana’s high-scoring offense. Instead, it was the defense that got things started for a team that has won every game by at least 10 points.

Ponds picked off Will Rogers ' sixth throw of the day and returned it 65 yards for a 7-0 lead. Three series later, Ponds picked off another Rogers pass, hanging on as he fell near midfield. Jackson took full advantage with a 42-yard TD pass to Omar Cooper Jr.

Washington answered with Giles Jackson’s 6-yard TD run only to watch the Hoosiers close the half with a 19-yard field goal to make it 17-7.

The takeaway

Washington: The defense played well. Washington’s offense did not. Until coach Jedd Fisch’s team gets both units working in sync — on the same day — it’s going to be tough.

Indiana: With Rourke out, the Hoosiers faced their biggest challenge yet, and they passed the test thanks to a power running game and an opportunistic defense.

Poll implications

The Hoosiers will be watching to see which teams ahead of them lose, if any, in hopes of moving into the top 10 after an eighth straight win by double digits.

Up next

Washington: hosts another Big Ten newcomer, Southern California, next Saturday.

Indiana: visits Michigan State next Saturday in the battle for the Old Brass Spittoon.