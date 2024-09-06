How to watch Boise State vs Oregon on Peacock: Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview

The Boise State Broncos take on the No. 7 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium this Saturday, September 7. Kickoff is at 10:00 PM ET exclusively on Peacock. See below for everything you need to know about Saturday’s Boise State vs Oregon match up, including additional live stream information.

Boise State:

Boise State has not had a losing season since 1997 and they look to continue that streak this year. The Broncos opened up their season with a 56-45 win over Georgia Southern last Saturday, establishing themselves as top contenders for the College Football Playoff.

The new 12-team format guarantees that at least one school outside the SEC, ACC, Big 12, and Big Ten will make the postseason. Boise State can punch its ticket if it wins the Mountain West title and is the highest-ranked conference champion among the American, Conference USA, Mountain West, MAC, and Sun Belt.

Having a Heisman candidate on their offense will certainly help the team’s campaign. Junior RB Ashton Jeanty, a standout in 2023, finished the season with 569 receiving yards, 1,916 yards from scrimmage, and 106 forced missed tackles.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native has already had an explosive start to the season. In last Saturday’s win, Jeanty scored 6 rushing touchdowns and finished with 267 rushing yards, setting program records in both categories.

Oregon:

No.7 Oregon looks to earn its first win against Boise State in program history. In their Big Ten debut last Saturday, the Ducks who were heavily favored, defeated Idaho 24-14 but still fell 4 spots in the latest AP poll.

Oregon’s offensive line gave up 3 sacks and averaged less than 3 yards per carry but 6th-year senior QB Dillon Gabriel delivered an impressive performance in his first game as an Oregon Duck. Gabriel, who is also an early Heisman candidate, completed 41-of-49 for 380 yards with 2 touchdowns in the win.

The Hawaii native spent the last 2 years at Oklahoma. Last season he threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns and rushed for 12 touchdowns. His performance earned him First Team All-Big 12 honors.

Before joining Oklahoma, Gabriel spent 3 seasons at UCF where he played in just 3 games after sustaining a collarbone injury.

How to watch Boise State vs Oregon:

When: Saturday, September 7

Saturday, September 7 Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch college football on Peacock

