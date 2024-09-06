Can Matt Rhule lead Nebraska to vengeance against Colorado? And more storylines to watch in Week 2 of college football

LINCOLN, Neb. — Matt Rhule is just getting warmed up.

It’s Tuesday night, and he’s decided that this team meeting is going to go long. He’s frustrated that he’s seeing the exact same mistakes made in practice that he saw in Nebraska’s loss to Colorado last year. The same too-shallow routes run by receivers, which clogs up the middle of the field and doesn’t free anyone up. The same big plays allowed by the secondary, receivers that shouldn’t ever be that wide-open. Bad snaps, too, for good measure. These are the kind of mistakes Nebraska can’t make on Saturday if it is going to beat the Buffs this time.

“Can’t happen. Can’t happen. Can’t happen,” Rhule says. “You can’t have bad Tuesdays.”

He cues up a video of the fight between boxers Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford from last summer. He tells his players he wants them to see what winning looks like. They watch the first, seventh and ninth rounds. In the first round, they hear Crawford described as a fighter who collects information early and someone who is capable of winning in multiple ways. He wants his players to collect information, too. He wants them to learn during their games.

In the seventh and ninth rounds, they see a man who is not in a hurry. Crawford is, Rhule says, completely in the moment, making the right decisions second-by-second. He has a stillness about him as he protects himself between launching (and landing) punches. Rhule points out that Crawford willing to take a punch in order to land a counterpunch later. He trusts both his plan and himself innately. Crawford wins.

“Put the work in, then you execute,” Rhule says. He then dismisses the team.

Rhule emphasized all week that Colorado will land its metaphorical punches, and he’s not overly worried about that part. He’s entirely focused on Nebraska’s counterpunch. He knows how talented Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. are, so the defense is studying them and their tendencies. The Huskers have to contain the Buffs’ stars and control the game with productive offensive drives and their stout defense.

Nebraska allowed NBC Sports to embed within its football program this week leading up to Saturday night’s game against Colorado, attending various position meetings and practices. It’s clear how important this game is — and how painful the loss was a year ago — and how Rhule knows he’s got a team good enough to win it … and to win a bunch of other games this year.

True freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola is a big part of that belief. He doesn’t carry himself like a freshman, teammates say, and he’s meticulous in his preparation and note-taking. He calls out coverages in quarterback meetings without hesitation. He embraces the pressure of returning Nebraska to national prominence, knowing how important that is to so many people in this state. To stay grounded, he keeps his family close — which is easy to do when your father’s number has been retired here, your uncle is on the coaching staff and your sister (and housemate) works in the recruiting office. Raiola threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns in his collegiate debut last week against UTEP. He looked so smooth it was almost effortless.

Nebraska players practice ahead of their game against Colorado. Nicole Auerbach/NBC Sports

Rhule’s teams always strive to have a defensive identity, and even with the glitz and glamour of a five-star recruit at quarterback, that’s still his goal here. Everybody saw his vision come to life last year, with Nebraska boasting one of the stingiest and most physical defenses in the country in Rhule’s first season. The Huskers want to build on that to pair it with an offense that can beat you through the air or on the ground. And they want to avoid turning the ball over — that’s been their Achilles heel for years now. Last year, Nebraska was dead last in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 31 lost turnovers. The Huskers were -17 in turnover margin on the season, which is why “win the turnover battle” is listed as the No. 1 priority for this team on videoboards all throughout the new facility.

The formula to beat Colorado is fairly simple: Make Shedeur Sanders uncomfortable, find ways to limit the other stars and trust Raiola and co. to put together sustained drives that end in points. In other words: Collect information, be still and counterpunch.

Oh, and those mistakes from Tuesday’s practice? They didn’t happen again at Wednesday morning’s practice. Rhule points this out with a smile.

Here’s what else I’m watching for in Week 2:

