How to watch Florida State vs Notre Dame college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview

The Florida State Seminoles take on the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish this Saturday night on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage kicks off at 7:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show. See below for everything you need to know about the Florida State vs Notre Dame match up, including additional live stream information.

Saturday’s game marks the 12th meeting between the Seminoles and Fighting Irish. Florida State leads the series 6-5.

Florida State:

After finishing 13-1 last season and a controversial snub that resulted in an ongoing lawsuit, the Seminoles were expected to start the 2024 season strong. The reigning ACC champions were ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP poll. However, no one could have predicted the disappointment that has unfolded. At 1-8, the Seminoles have one of the worst offenses in the FBS. They currently rank second-to-last in total yards per game (264.6), points per game (14.4), and rush yards per game (76.1).

Injuries have been a major factor in the offensive struggles. Starting QB DJ Uiagalaelei, a transfer from Oregon State, has missed the last four games with a finger injury. Roydell Williams, Jaylin Lucas, and Kam Davis, three of the Seminoles leading Running Backs, have all been sidelined with injuries of their own.

Notre Dame:

The No. 10 Fighting Irish enter Saturday night’s match on a 6-game win streak, during which they’ve outscored their opponents 256-68. Notre Dame has made just two College Football Playoff appearances—in 2018 and 2020—but lost in the semifinals both times. With the new 12-team format, the Fighting Irish are well-positioned to secure a playoff bid if they win their final four regular-season games.

How to watch Florida State vs Notre Dame:

When: Saturday, November 9

Saturday, November 9 Where: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Are Notre Dame ranked fairly in the CFP rankings?

Are Notre Dame ranked fairly in the CFP rankings? Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry share their thoughts on Notre Dame being ranked No. 10 in the first 12-team College Football Playoff rankings.

