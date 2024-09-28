How to watch Louisville vs Notre Dame: Time, live stream, key storylines for Week 5 college football

The No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (3-0) travel to South Bend to take on the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) in a ranked matchup with big stakes for both sides. It’s a rematch of the game that last year effectively ended Notre Dame’s 2023 College Football Playoff hopes as the Cardinals handed the Irish their second loss of the season. Louisville at Notre Dame is one of two top-20 matchups on Peacock and NBC on Saturday. Read on for key storylines and how to watch.

Louisville

The Cardinals are undefeated coming into this game but have yet to face the level of competition they’re expected to encounter in South Bend this weekend. Louisville opened ACC play last week in a win over Georgia Tech, its toughest test to date, and that game was tied until late in the third quarter before the Cardinals created separation with a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown in the fourth.

The Louisville offense has found a good fit in transfer QB Tyler Shough, who celebrates his 25th birthday on Saturday. Shough transferred from Texas Tech this past offseason and is in his seventh collegiate season. He’s leading the Cardinals to a productive pass game so far: the team enters the week ranked 18th in FBS in pass yards/game (308.0) and he has not turned the ball over – in fact, Louisville is one of three teams entering Week 5 without a giveaway this season (along with Indiana and Georgia). That offense will meet a formidable opponent in Notre Dame’s elite defense this weekend.

Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish have started the 2024 season slow relative to initial expectations. Notre Dame went on the road to College Station and beat Texas A&M in one of the biggest games of Week 1, but then lost all its momentum in a shocking upset loss to Northern Illinois in Week 2. With that loss on their record, a second loss could take Notre Dame out of playoff contention, even in the new era with 12 teams earning playoff spots. While the stakes are high for both teams on Saturday, Notre Dame is in more of a must-win situation.

And to secure the necessary win, the Fighting Irish will rely on the legs and arm of transfer QB Riley Leonard, who has been more productive on the ground than through the air thus far. He got his first pass TD of the season last week against Miami (Ohio), but also added 2 TD and 143 yards on the ground, aiding an already-strong Irish rush game led by Jeremiyah Love. Facing a Louisville team with a stronger defensive front than most of their opponents so far, Notre Dame will need to diversify the offense beyond just the run to be successful.

The offense has the benefit of an excellent defense that can likely put the team in good positions to succeed. The Fighting Irish have yet to allow 17 or more points in a game this season – they’re 10th in FBS in points allowed – and are similarly strong on other key defensive stats.

How to watch the Louisville Cardinals vs the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

When: Saturday, September 28

Saturday, September 28 Where: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana Time: 3:30 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 3:00pm ET)

3:30 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 3:00pm ET) Watch: Peacock

