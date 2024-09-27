How to watch Ohio State vs Michigan State college football: Time, streaming info for Peacock exclusive game

It’s a big night for undefeated #3 Ohio State as the Buckeyes kick off Big Ten play with a matchup against the Michigan State Spartans, streaming exclusively on Peacock Saturday night. After finishing last season 11-2 and failing to make the College Football Playoff (before expansion to the 12-team model), Ohio State returned many of its stars for this season and is led by QB Will Howard, a transfer from Kansas State. Howard has a plethora of stars to work with on the Buckeyes offense, including freshman WR Jeremiah Smith and running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins.

On the other side of the ball the Buckeyes have been rock solid, sitting at 4th in the FBS in points allowed per game entering Week 5 (6.7). Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is seeking to lead the team to its first national title since 2014.

Meanwhile, Michigan State is under new leadership this year — Jonathan Smith took over as head coach after Mel Tucker was fired admidst a university investigation for sexual misconduct. The Spartans started Big Ten play with a 27-24 win over Maryland in Week 2 and are off to a 3-1 start to the season after finishing last season 4-8. Sophomore QB Aidan Chiles has been at the helm of a sharpened offense so far in 2024, but Michigan State will face a massive challenge in the national title contender Buckeyes, who have won the last eight straight matchups and have done so by an average margin of 30+ points.

Ohio State-Michigan State is part of a packed day of college football action on NBC and Peacock. See below for the day’s full schedule, including start time and how to watch info for this game and more.

How to watch Ohio State vs Michigan State College Football

Date: Saturday, September 28th

Time: 7:30pm ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7pm ET)

Game Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan

Streaming: Exclusively on Peacock

Moneyline: Ohio State -3000, Michigan State +1300

Spread: Ohio State -23.5

Total: 48.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

