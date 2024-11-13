How to watch Oregon vs Wisconsin college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks head to Madison to face the Wisconsin Badgers this Saturday night on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show. See below for everything you need to know about Saturday’s Oregon vs Wisconsin game, including additional live stream information.

Oregon:

All eyes are on the Oregon Ducks as they look to go 11-0 for just the second time in program history. The last time they achieved that feat was 14 years ago.

The Ducks, led by third-year head coach Dan Lanning, enter this week second in national championship odds, behind Ohio State, and can secure a spot in the Big Ten Championship with wins in their final two regular-season matchups against Wisconsin and Washington.

Oregon boasts one of the best offenses starting with standout QB and Heisman contender Dillon Gabriel. The redshirt senior from Mililani, Hawaii, leads the FBS with a 74.1% completion percentage. Gabriel also leads the Big Ten in passing yards (2,848), passing yards per game (299.6), and is tied for first in total touchdowns (28) with Ohio State’s Will Howard.

Wisconsin:

The Badgers continue to face challenges in their second year under head coach Luke Fickell. Wisconsin is looking for its sixth win of the season after back-to-back losses to Iowa and Penn State.

QB Braedyn Locke, who took over the starting role after Tyler Van Dyke suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3, has a 3-3 record in his six starts this season and has thrown an interception in each of those games.

A win against Oregon on Saturday would secure bowl eligibility for the Badgers.

How to watch Oregon vs Wisconsin:

When: Saturday, November 16

Saturday, November 16 Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

