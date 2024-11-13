How to watch Virginia vs Notre Dame college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview

The Virginia Cavaliers take on the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish this Saturday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage kicks off at 3:00 PM ET with the B1G College Countdown show. See below for everything you need to know about the Virginia vs Notre Dame match up, including additional live stream information.

Virginia:

After losing their last three games in a row, the Cavaliers pulled off a surprising 24-19 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers, who were ranked No. 18 heading into last Saturday’s matchup.

The Cavaliers, now in their third season under head coach Tony Elliott, have won just six games over the past two seasons. However, a victory on Saturday would put them in position to play in their first bowl game since 2019.

Notre Dame:

The Fighting Irish defeated Florida State 52-3 last Saturday, extending their winning streak to 7. With just three regular-season games remaining, Notre Dame is in a strong position to make the College Football Playoff and could even host a first-round game. However, a loss on Saturday could derail their postseason hopes.

The Fighting Irish are in their third season under head coach Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame has made just two College Football Playoff appearances—in 2018 and 2020—but were eliminated in the semifinals both times.

This Saturday is Senior Day at Notre Dame.

How to watch Virgina vs Notre Dame:

When: Saturday, November 16

Saturday, November 16 Where: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch college football on Peacock

What devices does Peacock support?

