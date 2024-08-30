Miami (OH) vs. Northwestern Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 31

David Braun and the Northwestern Wildcats probably snuck up on more than a few people last season. The Wildcats finished a surprising 8-5 and Braun was named Big Ten Coach of the Year.

As a result, Braun and the Cats enter 2024 with a heavy dose of momentum and enhanced expectations. Northwestern kicks off the 2024 season at home Saturday afternoon against the Miami (OH) Redhawks. The Redhawks won the MAC last season finishing the season with an 11-3 record including a mark of 1-1 against Power 4 schools.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Redhawks vs. Wildcats Saturday

● Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

● Time: 3:30PM EST

● Site: Martin Stadium

● City: Evanston, IL

● TV/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Miami (OH) vs. Northwestern

● Moneyline : Miami OH (+125), Northwestern (-150)

● Spread : Wildcats -3

● Total : 39.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is staying away from this game

“This is a big pass from me—not even a lean. Miami will likely be underrated to start the season, and Northwestern has to compete as home favorites against a really good G5 program.”

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Total Points UNDER 39.5

“This total was 42.5 when we recorded this game for “Bet It in A Minute” but sharps have pushed this line down and rightfully so. The first team to 20 points should win, but getting to 20 points will be a struggle for two subpar offenses and two experienced defenses.”

Names to Know for Miami (OH) vs. Northwestern

· Redhawks: QB Brett Gabbert – experienced signal-caller is back for a 6th season. Threw for just over 1600 yards along with 14 TDs last season

· Wildcats: QB Mike Wright – The transfer from Mississippi State and Vanderbilt has thrown for 2520 yards and run for an additional 1229 in his collegiate career.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Redhawks vs. Wildcats

● Northwestern’s Ryan Field is undergoing an $800 million facelift

● Northwestern will play its final two home games of 2024 at Wrigley Field. In the interim, the school has built a temporary structure around its on-campus soccer and lacrosse stadium.

● The Wildcats are 3-7 all-time against the Redhawks

