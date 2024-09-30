Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, QBs, trends, and stats

It is a rematch of last season’s national championship game when the Washington Huskies welcome the Michigan Wolverines to Husky Stadium in Seattle this Saturday. Michigan won that game 34-13. This season, the Huskies and the Wolverines are conference foes.

The Wolverines are on the road for the first time all season after five consecutive home games. After getting blown out by the Texas Longhorns in Week 2, Michigan (4-1, 3-1 Big Ten) has rebounded nicely winning three straight (all by 10 points or less) including a win as a home underdog against the USC Trojans.

Washington is 3-2 (1-1 in the Big Ten) on the season and coming off a loss at Rutgers (21-18) after beating Northwestern (24-5) and losing to Washington State (24-19). The Huskies’ best win this season came versus Northwestern (24-5) in their debut in the Big Ten.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the B1G Talk podcast with Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle for the most compelling storylines across all of college football, with the biggest teams on the rise and the latest rankings!

Game Details and How to watch Michigan vs. Washington

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Site: Husky Stadium

City: Seattle, Washington

TV/Streaming: NBC

Want to check out the other games on the College Football schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Michigan vs. Washington - Week 6

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon:

o Moneyline: Washington -145, Michigan +120

o Spread: Washington -2.5 (-110)

o Total: 40.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The look-ahead line for the preseason had Michigan -9.5, so there is a big overreaction to this spread. Washington is receiving early money and pushed this from Washington -2 to -2.5, but at -3, we should see Michigan money pour in. The total opened at 42 and 41.5 but is down to 40.5.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies:

“The look-ahead line for this spread was Michigan -9.5 and over the first month of the season, it’s now Washington -2 to -2.5. I believe this is an overreaction to the market and Michigan is defensively, going to cause problems for Will Rogers and Washington.

The UNDER is likely the best bet, but with Michigan rarely being a road underdog and the look-ahead line almost double-digits, I will take the Wolverines +2.5 and sprinkle the ML.”

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing: National Championship

Highest Handle%

· Ohio State 17.9%

· Georgia 16.1%

· Miami 10.7%

Biggest Liabilities

· Tennessee

· Ohio State

· Miami

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. Bet the EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Quarterback matchup for Michigan vs. Washington

Washington: Will Rogers has 10 TDs to 0 INTs this season for 1,354 passing yards for a 74.8 completion percentage through five games. Rogers posted over 13,000 passing yards, and 94 TDs to 28 INTs with Mississippi State from 2020-2023.

Will Rogers has 10 TDs to 0 INTs this season for 1,354 passing yards for a 74.8 completion percentage through five games. Rogers posted over 13,000 passing yards, and 94 TDs to 28 INTs with Mississippi State from 2020-2023. Michigan: Alex Orji posted a career-high 86 passing yards last week and has 133 passing yards, 113 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns in his first season as a starter.

Huskies vs. Wolverines player news & recent stats

Washington is 4-0 to the Under this season and 3-1 ATS.

Michigan is 1-4 ATS this season and 3-2 to the Over.

Washington is 9-7-1 ATS as a home favorite since 2022 and 9-7-1 to the Under.

Michigan has only been a road underdog in two games since 2020 and is 2-0 to the Under and 2-0 ATS (3-1 ATS since 2018).

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

