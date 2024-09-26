Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, trends, and stats

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) play their second conference game of the season against Purdue (1-2) this Saturday at 12:00 PM EST. Unfortunately for Matt Rhule and Dylan Raiola, Nebraska fell short in overtime against Illinois in their Big Ten opener.

They must now look to get back to their winning ways against a 1-2 Purdue side who is looking for any glimmer of hope for the rest of their season.

The Cornhuskers won last season’s meeting convincingly, but it was the first time beating Purdue since 2020 and only the second time since 2017.

This game in West Lafayette is not just a conference game; it’s a potential season-defining game for each program. A win for Nebraska means their bid for a Big Ten title game berth is alive and kicking. On the other hand, a Purdue win means momentum for the team, and bowl eligibility is still in its sights. The stakes are high, and the game is set to be a thrilling battle.

Game details & how to watch Nebraska vs. Purdue Saturday

● Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

● Time: 12:00 PM EST

● Site: Ross-Ade Stadium

● City: West Lafayette, IN

● TV/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Nebraska vs. Purdue

● Moneyline : Purdue +300, Nebraska -375

● Spread : Nebraska -10

● Total : 47.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM



NBC Sports Bet Best Bets for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on Dante Dowdell over 74.5 rushing yards:

“Listen, Purdue is in trouble in this game where it matters the most, in the trenches. They’ve struggled to stop the run this season. They are 88th in defensive success rate against the run and 128th in rush defense EPA margin. Last weekend, Oregon State’s Jam Griffin ran for 137 yards against them; the week before that, Jeremiyah Love and Riley Leonard both ran for 100 yards on the Boilermakers. Nebraska’s Dante Dowdell is in line for a big night running behind an imposing offensive line.”

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing: Big Ten Championship Odds

Favorite: Ohio State +105

Nebraska +12500

Purdue +50000

Names to Know for Nebraska vs. Purdue

○ Cornhuskers: QB Dylan Raiola — The true freshman quarterback has thrown for 967 passing yards, 8 TDs, and just 2 INTs.

○ Boilermakers: QB Hudson Card – Card has struggled this season. He threw for 453 yards, 6 TDs, and 3 INTS. His 40.6 QBR is only good for 98th in the country.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nebraska vs. Purdue

Purdue has won two of the last three games against Nebraska

Nebraska is 3-1 against the spread this season

Purdue has yet to force a turnover this season

The 1H OVER has hit in 8 of Nebraska’s last 11 games

Purdue has won 3 of their last 5 home games

